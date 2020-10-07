Georgetown County proclaims October as Fire Prevention Month

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.”
That’s an old saying, of course, but like many other sayings there’s a lot of truth to it.
Georgetown County Council is recognizing many of its emergency services people this month and encouraging county residents to help themselves by being aware of steps they can take to reduce the chance of uncontrolled fires.
During its Sept. 22 meeting, council members approved a proclamation marking the month of October as “Fire Prevention Month.”
“The goal of this nationwide campaign is to promote fire safety and fire safety awareness in our community. Along with it … will be Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4 through Oct. 10,” said Brandon Ellis, the director of emergency services.
The theme is “serve up fire safety in the kitchen,” Ellis said. Cooking-related fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries.
“Nearly half (49 percent) of all home fires involve cooking equipment,” the proclamation stated, and “unattended cooking is the leading cause of these fires.”
“This month also commemorates past and present emergency responders for their service to the communities; and to honor emergency responders who have lost their lives or have become disabled in the line of duty.”
Among the key messages each of the fire services promote are:
- Keep a close eye on what you are cooking;
- Never leave the kitchen when you are frying food;
- Keep items such as oven mitts, wooden and plastic utensils, food packages, and dish towels at least three feet from the stove top;
- Always keep small children at least three feet from the front of the stove.
Another point is to install and maintain smoke alarms in the home in sleeping areas and on every level of the home.
“These individuals work tirelessly to promote fire safety throughout their communities on a daily basis, not just during the month of October,” Ellis said.
“Each of our fire personnel are extremely passionate about the services they provide and they take their jobs very personally, as we all know.”
Along with Ellis, representatives of Georgetown County Fire/EMS, Midway Fire Rescue and Murrells Inlet/Garden City Fire Rescue were on hand.
County Council Chairman John Thomas recognized all the employees as he presented a copy of the proclamation.
For more information about Georgetown County fire and rescue services, visit the county’s Web site: http://www.georgetowncountysc.org/Emergency_Services/