Georgetown County Primary results

Georgetown County Coroner
Chase Ridgeway 5,103
Allen Morris 2,506
Georgetown County Treasurer
Mariam Mace 4,015
Allison Peteet 3,656
Georgetown County Council Dist. 3
Everett Carolina Sr. -- 660
Leona Tiger Miller – 603
Georgetown County Council District 2
Bob Anderson -- 1,037
Ronald L Charlton --1,015
State Senate Dist. 32
Ronnie A. Sabb -- 2,966
Ted Brown -- 621
Kelly Spann – 453
Manley Marvell Collins – 85
US House of Reps. District 7
Melissa Ward Watson -- 3,635
Robert Williams -- 1,189
William H Cowboy Williams – 247
US Senate
Lindsey Graham -- 6,424
Michael Lapierre -- 684
Joe Reynolds – 449
Duke Buckner -- 212