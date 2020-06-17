Georgetown County Primary results

Ron Charlton
Ron Charlton at the canvass of election’s meeting on June 11, 2020. Charlton ran against Bob Anderson for County Council District 2 and is filing a protest of the votes which will be heard on June 17, 2020.

 Kareem Wilson/South Strand News

Georgetown County Coroner

Chase Ridgeway 5,103

Allen Morris 2,506

 

Georgetown County Treasurer

Mariam Mace 4,015

Allison Peteet 3,656

 

Georgetown County Council Dist. 3

Everett Carolina Sr. -- 660

Leona Tiger Miller – 603

 

Georgetown County Council District 2

Bob Anderson -- 1,037

Ronald L Charlton --1,015

 

State Senate Dist. 32

Ronnie A. Sabb -- 2,966

Ted Brown -- 621

Kelly Spann – 453

Manley Marvell Collins – 85

 

US House of Reps. District 7

Melissa Ward Watson -- 3,635

Robert Williams -- 1,189

William H Cowboy Williams – 247

 

US Senate

Lindsey Graham -- 6,424

Michael Lapierre -- 684

Joe Reynolds – 449

Duke Buckner -- 212

