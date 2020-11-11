Georgetown County nears giving a controversial development in Pawleys Island final approval

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Council is one vote away from approving development plans that would bring 10 new dwellings onto a 3.28 acre parcel in the Pawleys Island area.

The controversial project has taken months to get to this point with dozens of citizens speaking out against it over traffic, flooding and density concerns along the lower Waccamaw Neck.

As a whole, the project seeks to build 10 townhomes on the corner of Waverly Road and Kings River Road in the Pawleys Island area of unincorporated Georgetown County. Bruce Watts is acting as the representative of the developers to defend the proposal on behalf of Calvin Gilmore.

In terms of what county council is voting on, the council is considering two individual items dealing with the same project. The first is a rezoning request to change the property from the One-half Acre Residential code to a Flexible Design District. Second, is to amend the land use plan to allow for the increase in density that comes with building townhomes.

This proposal has been a back-and-forth debate spanning a couple of months. Initially the council sent the project back down to the planning commission for further review where the public continued to speak out against the project. But despite this move, and a revised plan being presented, the project continued to attract controversy when it returned to council chambers in October.

Ordinances require three readings by Georgetown’s council before being enacted into law. During the first reading of the land use element, more than 15 people spoke out against the proposal. At the second reading, four people spoke out against the project. The third reading for both ordinances will likely be held at the next meeting in December.

First, the rezoning request passed second reading last month and no action was taken on it this Tuesday. Under the existing zoning code, six single family houses could be built on the property as long as all other county building standards were met. The FDD zoning code, however, allows for more design creativity and multi-family housing in exchange for more detailed conceptual plans.

Second, the land use element amendment was given second reading on Tuesday to catch it up with the rezoning request. It passed with a 4 to 3 vote. Land use elements are a part of a comprehensive plan that dictates what type of development is appropriate for a given area of Georgetown County.

The net density of the proposed development would be 3.27 units per acre, which counts as medium density under the county’s regulations. Currently, the land use element calls for low density development on the property which is why the developer needs to change it before the rezoning request can become official.

A traffic study paid for by the developer, however, claims that despite more density on-paper, the townhomes will only produce 60 car trips per day. That same study argued building six family homes would produce the same amount of trips per day.

In addition, the proposed development with townhomes would leave 2.36 acres of property undisturbed except by a stormwater retention pond.

Both the rezoning ordinance and land use ordinance will now face third reading at the same time at an upcoming meeting. Either way the land can be developed as long as it meets all county building and stormwater codes.

Many of the public comments from every meeting the matter has been discussed, however, tried to put the project into a larger context claiming that the Pawleys Island area has been overdeveloped. Any further development, many argued over the last month, would only worsen the flooding and traffic problems in the area, leading to a direct harm on the resident's quality of life.

“You have had an unprecedented number of people not to increase density in the lower neck for a variety of reasons,” said Cindy Person, representing the Keep It Green group on Tuesday.

Particularly flash flooding along roadways has become an issue across South Carolina driving residents to speak against development in both Horry and Georgetown counties. The region has seen unprecedented rains in recent years that have only made stormwater issues worse. Georgetown County, like many other coastal governments, are working on strategic plans to address the issue.

While separate from that development issue, the county is also considering plans to change its stormwater ordinance to clarify an issue raised during public comment from previous meetings. The council voted to approve a second reading of changes to county rules requiring rezoning plans go in front of both the planning department and stormwater department for review.

Essentially the stormwater department will not be required by ordinance to review conceptual land disturbance plans to weigh in on any potential issues at the conceptual stage. A letter will be given to the developer identifying any concerns the stormwater staff had with the project.

And to be clear, if a request is approved conceptually, the developer will still be required to demonstrate to county staff how they will actually meet stormwater requirements before permits are issued.

Again, this proposed requirement change still needs a third reading by council before becoming official.

“We feel this process will be better,” said Deputy County Administrator Wes Bryant.