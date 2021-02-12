Georgetown County library improvements among projects that surplus could be used for

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Georgetown County Council had a second hearing Tuesday night for Ordinance 21-05, which addresses how the remaining $7 million surplus from the 2014 Capital Project Sales Tax will be allocated to other capital projects.

In August 2014, Georgetown County Council voted unanimously to put the issue of a 1-cent Capital Project Sales Tax to help fund capital projects, including dredging at the Port of Georgetown, on the ballot for voters in a countywide referendum. This tax was voted in favor of, and therefore went into effect May 1, 2015, and ended April 30, 2019.

From this 1-cent tax, there was $12 million in surplus that had not been used in the four-year period, and in 2020, the county council passed an ordinance allocating $4 million of the surplus to more capital projects. On Tuesday night, the county council had a second hearing for what to do with the remainder of the surplus, or $7 million, which would go towards such as an emergency vehicle traffic control system, Waverly Road Multimodal Pathway and library improvements.

These capital projects are anticipated to be completed within the next 18 months, according to county administrator Angela Christian.

Council member Louis R. Morant said he believes this is sufficient enough time to get the allocated projects done, even if things are slowed down due to the pandemic.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Morant also said the projects allocated in the ordinance are ones that county residents have been requesting get done for a long time, but the county did not have the funds to do so until now.

“You have to look at what can be accomplished within the confines of the CPST ordinance that was passed back in 2014, that ordinance limited it to certain projects,” Morant said “Although there may be some need for other things, if it does not come within the confines of the ordinance then you cannot fund it with those proceeds.”

A third hearing from the ordinance will be read at the next county council meeting on Feb. 23.

After the hearing, unless there is any objection that has yet to be raised, the ordinance will be officially approved.