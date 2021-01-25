You are the owner of this article.
Georgetown County government victim of weekend computer breach; 911 still operational

  • Updated
GCSO car file
Richard Caines/Staff

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Georgetown County’s computer network fell victim to hackers over the weekend — according to county spokesperson Jackie Broach.

“They’re having to go through and literally lay hands on every single server we have. There are 50 (servers) so it’s probably not going to be a fast process,” Broach said.

Who or what was responsible for that attack is not currently known, and Broach said they may not know the extent of the damage “for a while.”

According to Broach, the hackers took down most of the county’s electronic systems — including all emails — but the 911 system and the Detention Center have not been affected, which was a “big break.”

She said that the county’s website, gtcounty.org, remains “operational,” and anyone needing a county office to call — “for staff members continue to work normal hours.”

“Apparently this is extremely typical in local governments and small agencies,” Broach said regarding the breach.

Broach said they are in contact with cybersecurity experts to determine what information was “compromised” and how to proceed regarding any ransom threats — for they are insured against any losses.

“Any computer that was tied to the network, we can’t access right now, so we kind of gone back to the 90s,” she said. “We are doing a lot of stuff on paper. iPads and iPhones weren’t affected, so we can do some work on there.

“Obviously not having access to email is a big issue.”

