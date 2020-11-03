Georgetown County election results: Weaver wins; 5 school board seats decided

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Election Day results trickled into the Georgetown County Elections Office on Tuesday night, though thousands of ballots were cast early in the county.
When absentee voting closed Monday, the Georgetown County in-person absentee total was more than 14,000, said the county’s public information officer Jackie Broach. The county has about 47,000 registered voters and more than 36,900 cast votes in the General Election, amounting to about a 78 percent voter turnout.
“I have heard some minor issues throughout the day – the usual things that happen every election, like machines going down temporarily and I think an ambulance was called for one person who might have fainted standing in line,” Broach said.
“Aside from that, tensions have been higher than usual with some arguments between people in line over masks, but I’m not aware of anything major. We’re hearing turnout has been high, as anticipated, at polling locations countywide.”
Contested local elections include the county’s board of education and the sheriff’s races. All votes will be certified Friday. Here are results from Georgetown County voters, according to the election office's unofficial results:
President
Donald Trump (R): 20,431
Joe Biden (D): 15,787
U.S. House, South Carolina District 7
Tom Rice (R): 21,683
,Melissa Watson (D): 14,776
U.S. Senate, South Carolina
Lindsey Graham (R): 20,440
Jaime Harrison (D): 15,830
Sheriff
Carter Weaver Sr. (R): 23,429
Birt K Adams (D): 12,917
South Carolina State Senate District 34
Stephen Goldfinch Jr. (R): 12,873
Emily Cegledy (D): 5,638
South Carolina State Senate District District 32
David Ellison (R): 8,083
Ronnie Sabb (D): 9,641
Auditor
Ken Baker (R): 23,350
Clerk of Court
Alma White (D): 23,580
Coroner
Chase Ridgeway (R): 25,600
County Council, District 2
Bob Anderson (D): 4,989
County Council, District 3
Everette Carolina Sr (D): 2,847
County Council, District 4
Lillie Jean Johnson (D): 2,823
County Council, District 5
Raymond Newton (R): 3,092
Probate Judge
Leigh Powers Boan (R): 25,539
SC House, District 108
Lee Hewitt (R): 16,918
School Board, District 1
Patricia Hammel: 2,545
Amanda Darden: 2,251
School Board, District 3
Sandra Johnson: 1,167
Ramona Staggers-McCullough: 1,147
School Board, District 4
Randy Walker: 2,134
School Board, District 5
John Wilson: 729
William Gaskins: 1,697
School Board, District 6
Lynne B Ford: 3,036
Vincent Davis: 733
Ronald Thompson: 723
Treasurer
Miriam E Mace (D): 25,310