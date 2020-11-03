Georgetown County election results: Weaver wins; 5 school board seats decided

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Election Day results trickled into the Georgetown County Elections Office on Tuesday night, though thousands of ballots were cast early in the county.

When absentee voting closed Monday, the Georgetown County in-person absentee total was more than 14,000, said the county’s public information officer Jackie Broach. The county has about 47,000 registered voters and more than 36,900 cast votes in the General Election, amounting to about a 78 percent voter turnout.

“I have heard some minor issues throughout the day – the usual things that happen every election, like machines going down temporarily and I think an ambulance was called for one person who might have fainted standing in line,” Broach said.

“Aside from that, tensions have been higher than usual with some arguments between people in line over masks, but I’m not aware of anything major. We’re hearing turnout has been high, as anticipated, at polling locations countywide.”

Contested local elections include the county’s board of education and the sheriff’s races. All votes will be certified Friday. Here are results from Georgetown County voters, according to the election office's unofficial results:

President

Donald Trump (R): 20,431

Joe Biden (D): 15,787

U.S. House, South Carolina District 7

Tom Rice (R): 21,683

,Melissa Watson (D): 14,776

U.S. Senate, South Carolina

Lindsey Graham (R): 20,440

Jaime Harrison (D): 15,830

Sheriff

Carter Weaver Sr. (R): 23,429

Birt K Adams (D): 12,917

South Carolina State Senate District 34

Stephen Goldfinch Jr. (R): 12,873

Emily Cegledy (D): 5,638

South Carolina State Senate District District 32

David Ellison (R): 8,083

Ronnie Sabb (D): 9,641

Auditor

Ken Baker (R): 23,350

Clerk of Court

Alma White (D): 23,580

Coroner

Chase Ridgeway (R): 25,600

County Council, District 2

Bob Anderson (D): 4,989

County Council, District 3

Everette Carolina Sr (D): 2,847

County Council, District 4

Lillie Jean Johnson (D): 2,823

County Council, District 5

Raymond Newton (R): 3,092

Probate Judge

Leigh Powers Boan (R): 25,539

SC House, District 108

Lee Hewitt (R): 16,918

School Board, District 1

Patricia Hammel: 2,545

Amanda Darden: 2,251

School Board, District 3

Sandra Johnson: 1,167

Ramona Staggers-McCullough: 1,147

School Board, District 4

Randy Walker: 2,134

School Board, District 5

John Wilson: 729

William Gaskins: 1,697

School Board, District 6

Lynne B Ford: 3,036

Vincent Davis: 733

Ronald Thompson: 723

Treasurer

Miriam E Mace (D): 25,310