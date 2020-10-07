Georgetown County actively seeking feedback on land use vision

GEORGETOWN — Do the homework, and then come out to share thoughts on land use.
Local governments develop Comprehensive Plans to help chart the course for the next 5 or 10 years. State law requires that these plans be updated every 5 years, and that process is underway now.
Prior to COVID-19 having its impact on the world, the Georgetown County Planning Commission had already been at work on updating a 2015 plan — with the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments (WRCOG) helping do a lot of the work on the plan.
When the pandemic began to spread more widely, that was about when the Planning Commission and staff were looking to put the draft documents before the public. Shutdowns, closing offices to the public and social distancing have led to significant delays in the process.
Coming up on Oct. 19, Oct. 20 and Oct. 22, there will be three meetings targeting different areas of Georgetown County.
The county’s Comprehensive Plan is used to guide future growth, development and redevelopment. The land use element, which the meetings will focus on, outlines proposed goals and implementation strategies. Its purpose is to help decision-makers determine the proper use of land for zoning amendments, as well as develop future zoning code revisions and other land use implementation tools.
The meetings will all take place at the Howard Center, 1610 Hawkins St., Georgetown, from 4-6:30 p.m. on each of the above dates. The first meeting will focus on the Pawleys Island and Litchfield areas, the second on the Murrells Inlet area and the third on areas surrounding the city of Georgetown and rural areas.
Those who cannot attend a meeting may review the documents independently (links below) and submit their comments online at https://forms.gle/JCiqXpjqFNT2sF1d6.
You may visit the Planning Department’s Web page at this link: http://www.georgetowncountysc.org/Planning/
Zoning maps of the county will be on display at the meetings. Colors designate a variety of zoning categories. People may view the plans ahead of time at the link above, and large display boards will be placed around the Howard Auditorium for people to view and comment on.
Staff will be on hand at each meeting to answer questions and give input on the maps and documents.
Criticized for sharing ideas
County Council Chairman John Thomas is one of those people who’s already taken a look at the draft Land Use Element of the Comprehensive Plan, and he believes it needs a lot more work, or that it should be rewritten.
Councilman Steve Goggans took exception to Thomas’ actions, saying that putting those ideas forward could stifle input from the general public and other council members.
The draft Land Use Element totals 51 pages, which Thomas responded to with a 22-page critique-and-comment document.
He recommended that county staff members, the Planning Commission and County Council all read his critique, as well as the general public.
“The draft Land Use Element (dated 3/13/2020) is a seriously, if not fatally, flawed document,” Thomas wrote. “It does not follow the structure or guidelines of recognized governing documents or elements as outlined in State Law -- the South Carolina Local Government Comprehensive Planning Enabling Act of 1994 (Title 6, Chapter 29), or the South Carolina Association of Counties Guide to Land Use Planning for SC 2017 Edition.”
Thomas suggested that the draft Land Use Element document be reorganized and rewritten.
“This element is intended to be the basis for decisions on land use matters such as zoning ordinance and land development regulation revisions, zoning map amendments, and other land use decisions that will impact the County. The draft document generally fails to be that basis for decisions,” Thomas wrote. ‘There are many instances throughout the document where there is speculation of ideas to be discussed in the future, not guidance and the basis for decisions on land use matters, which is how the Land Use Element should function.”
Goggans’ response
Goggans, who represents District 6 on Georgetown County Council, sent his response to county staff, Planning Commission and County Council members.
“Without critiquing the Chairman’s critique, (about which I can find much to be critical), I find it disheartening and inappropriate that the Chairman has chosen to deliver this critique ahead of hearings and action by the Planning Commission,” Goggans wrote.
“By intervening in the process of deliberation by the Planning Commission, the Chairman has stained the intent of a fair process, and prevented the Comprehensive Plan from being fairly debated by the Planning Commission. The Planning Commission answers to planning policy and regulations, not to the County Council; however, as the County Council appoints the Planning Commission members, such a critique can be interpreted as interference and the exercise of undue influence.
“More importantly it suggests that the Chairman, and perhaps the entire Council, has its mind made up regarding the Comprehensive Plan, ahead of any action by the Planning Commission. It is the Planning Commission’s responsibility to receive public input, deliberate and make recommendations to the County Council. By intervening, the Chairman has turned the process on its head. In short, the Chairman’s actions violate the spirit, if not the letter, of the law.
“The critique proposes significant changes to the narrative and guidelines of the original draft document prepared by Georgetown County and Waccamaw Regional Planning (COG) staffs. The changes proposed by Chairman Thomas are also ones which many would disagree, if the document were public and in circulation. The tone of the document is often sarcastic, and angry.”
“Unfortunately, there is now no clear remedy to the disruption that has occurred to the planning process and the upcoming work of the Planning Commission. While COVID-19 has caused many inconveniences,” Goggans wrote, “I urge the planning staff and Planning Commission to move forward with public hearings and adoption of the 2020 Land Use Element Planning Document. I also encourage the Chairman and others to respect the process that is described in the Enabling Legislation and in our local ordinances.”
Another set of eyes
Gary Weinreich lives in the Murrells Inlet area, where he’s a 2012 retiree as a professional engineering manager and attends many Planning Commission meetings. Thomas had a copy of an email that Weinreich sent for public input at the August Planning Commission meeting.
He was critical of the draft document as well, saying it doesn’t have a “process” for evaluating and updating the Land Use Element.
He also said important information that was part of the 2015 Land Use Element was not in the draft document presented at that meeting. Also, no public input had been received, he wrote, as of the time of that August meeting.
Because of those matters, Weinreich wrote, he believes the document should be rewritten before being presented to the public.
He said that after reviewing the documents and his comments, “If you concur, I suggest that each of you have a fiduciary responsibility to correct these deficiencies before any more county funds are expended or time is spent. Taking the document in its present form to a public meeting, as agreed at the Planning Commission meeting (in August), would be a wasteful expenditure of time, money and effort because of the numerous serious deficiencies,” Weinreich wrote.