GCSD hybrid students test better than virtual; 20% of high schoolers fail 1 course or more

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — End-of-course tests for high school students in the Georgetown County School District showed a significant difference between hybrid and virtual students after the end of the first semester, with hybrid averaging nearly 6 points higher.

Unveiled at the GCSD school board meeting on March 2, the overall average scale score on all end-of-course tests was 63.6, with hybrid students at an average of 66.1, while virtual students were below the average at 60.4.

David Hammel, GCSD executive director for accountability and assessment, presented two items to the board during the meeting: a comparative grade analysis for first- and second-quarter grades and an overview of high school end-of-course tests.

According to the presentation, 36.4 percent of 2nd to 8th grade students failed one or more classes the first quarter of school, with that number dropping to 32.4 percent for the second quarter.

For high schoolers, 23.3 percent failed one or more classes first quarter, and that number dropped as well to 20.7 percent for the second quarter. A comparison to failures in 2019-20 was not offered, but board member Lynne B. Ford said these numbers were not surprising to her because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My question is always now that we know that, what are we going to do next?" Ford said.

End-of-course test results saw disparities in other areas as well, with African American and special education students scoring on average the poorest, with average scores of 57.8 and 52.7, respectively.

Hammel said the numbers that stood out to him were the Hispanic students and English language learning students scores, which were exactly five points apart with an average score of 64 for Hispanic students and 59 for ELL students.

"They've been a lot closer together (in previous years)," Hammel said.

The three subjects that students are tested on that were presented to the board — Algebra 1, Biology and U.S. History — all saw drops in average test scores from the 2018-2019 school year, with U.S History seeing the biggest drop from an average score of 66.7 to 61.1.

Test scores for 2019-2020 were unavailable, Hammel said, due to there only being first semester end-of-course testing in the schools.

For the quarter grade analyses, board member Dr. Arthur Lance asked if these numbers were reflective of normal numbers, or if COVID-19 had any effect on them. Hammel said that he has not run and stored this specific data in the past, so he has no way of knowing, but that he plans on running a comparative analysis of the two years to see if there are significant differences in the numbers or not.

During the presentations, Patti Hammel said the board needs to pay attention to the 7th and 8th grade numbers going forward, as they both saw the highest percentage of failures second quarter.

Michael Cafaro said that further disaggregation of the numbers to see more affected groups, such as students in poverty, would make the numbers look worse.

Ford said nothing beats face-to-face learning, even if it is just two days a week, and the presentations confirmed that for her.

"When you have students that are in a class, that have a teacher in front of them, they're more apt to be able to concentrate, not be as distracted, as opposed to being home watching a screen," Ford said.