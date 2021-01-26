GCSD holds public session to discuss ideas for upcoming budget

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — The Georgetown County School Board held a public brainstorming session to discuss the needs of county schools in terms of the 2021-2022 fiscal budget on Tuesday evening, though no budget was proposed at this time.

Superintendent Keith Price began the meeting by asking board members to take two minutes to write down ideas on sticky notes for how to improve county schools in the coming year, and when the two minutes were up, revealed broad categories for board members to place the sticky notes under.

"Things that are important to you as we craft the budget, these are things we either need to protect or exploit," Price said.

Broad categories included class sizes, teacher retention, increasing salary for employees, classroom safety, student intervention, increased professional development, new academic programs, increased funding for career technology education (CTE), technology enhancements for remote learning, and diversity and sensitivity training.

The topics of student safety in terms of COVID-19 and intervention for struggling students were discussed heavily, and Pat Delone said she has been receiving emails from teachers asking about vaccinations for themselves and students, and has been working with foster students who are struggling with online learning.

"We have so many children behind," Delone said.

Dr. Arthur Lance Jr. countered by saying he didn't think the gap between students who are struggling versus students who are doing fine will be significant once they come back into the classrooms.

Price said that the district is looking into after school and summer intervention for students who are falling behind at no cost to the students' families, and hopes eventually to hire personnel with new funding to be in-school interventionists for those students who are struggling and falling behind in curriculum.

Lynne Ford talked about the importance of mental health considerations for students, and said that there are many students she has heard of who are falling behind because of anxiety and depression. When discussing diversity and inclusion efforts, Ford also said that there should be a zero tolerance policy for teachers to discriminate against students based on race and other factors.

“You would think in this day and age we shouldn't have to train teachers how to treat students, but we do," Ford said.

Randy Walker expressed concern for deep cleaning of classrooms and the plexiglass that was installed in each elementary and intermediate classroom, wanting to ensure that cleaning was actually happening and not something that was just being said.

After this activity, Price asked board members to rank the importance of these issues to them on a scale of 1 to 7 in order to prioritize specific concerns, and in the future, all the individual rankings will be averaged out to form a board-wide priority list.

From fiscal year 2019-2020 into 2020-2021, GCSD's budget stayed consistent at $91,560,428. According to Ray White, the GCSD public information officer, this unchanging budget is due to COVID-19.

According to the district's website, the superintendent and board start preparing the budget each September for the following year, and prior to adoption of the budget, the board holds a public hearing before June 25 each year. By June 30, the annual budget is given a final adoption, and upon adoption, information such as salaries for the superintendent, administrators and staff, revenues for the previous year and anticipated revenues for the coming year are made available.

Price did not say specifically when the 2021-2022 budget will be presented, but the next board meeting is Feb. 2 according to the GCSD website calendar.