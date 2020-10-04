Gasoline spill shuts down portions of US 17

PAWLEYS ISLAND — A significant oil spill has closed U.S. Route 17 at Ocean Highway and S Causeway Drive, with alternate traffic routes already at a standstill on Sunday afternoon.
According to Midway Fire Rescue, approximately 400 gallons of gasoline from one truck cell spilled onto the roadway. There are no injuries at this time, while firefighters continue to work to contain the spill.
The fuel truck is at the Hot Spot, with gasoline spilling into the parking lot, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff.
The truck has approximately 6,500 gallons of fuel still onboard that are not leaking, according to MFR.
MFR has created a 2,000-foot perimeter, which has caused the major traffic snarl — with the agency telling drivers to utilize the alternate route of Willbrook to King’s River Road.
This is a developing story, please check back for updates.