Foundation announces two appointments

The Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation recently announced the appointment of two new members to the Foundation’s Board of Directors, Ray C. Funnye and Sarah P. Smith.
“We are excited to welcome Ray and Sarah to our board of directors. They bring a wealth of leadership that will be vital to the work of the Foundation in our county,” said Executive Director, Geales Sands
Ray Funnye
Ray Funnye, Director of Public Works for Georgetown County and Executive Director and Founder of the Village Group joined the Bunnelle Board in January 2020. Ray brings a wide variety of resources to the Foundation. He has been instrumental in the success of our Education to Career program “Pathways to Possibilities”, a career expo for 8th graders. When he is not helping to develop our future workforce through P2P, or making sure our county’s public works are running smoothly, he is leading the Village Group, the nonprofit he founded more than 10 years ago in the Plantersville community. Moving children in his neighborhood from the despair of poverty into the hope of the future through education and opportunity is what keeps Ray up at night. He is changing young lives every day through the Plantersville Summer Academy. And he is putting his community on the map with the Plantersville Visitors’ Center and the Tour de Plantersville Bicycle event. Ray brings unique experience and energy to the Bunnelle Board. Ray holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) Degree in Civil Engineering Technology from Savannah State University and a Master of Arts (M.A.) Degree in Management and Leadership from Webster University.
Sarah Smith
Sarah Smith, Executive Director of the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments also joined the Bunnelle Board in January 2020. Sarah’s work with the three counties (Georgetown, Williamsburg and Horry) the WRCOG represents gives her broad knowledge of the challenges faced in our community and a unique grasp of the assets available to meet those challenges. She was involved with developing the “Pathways to Possibilities” career expo for South Carolina and brought her experience with workforce development to this landmark event targeting 6,000 8th graders. Sarah’s insight into the inner workings of government give her a unique perspective that is of considerable value to the Foundation. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) joint degree from Clemson University and the University of South Carolina, a Master of Public Administration Degree (M.P.A.) from Clemson University and a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree from the Charleston School of Law. She also serves on the Board of the Coastal Montessori School, The Village Group and the Executive Board of the Georgetown County Economic Alliance.
About the Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation
The Frances P. Bunnelle Foundation was founded in the year 2000. The Foundation’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all Georgetown County residents by focusing on causes consistent with Mrs. Bunnelle’s values, with emphasis on meeting basic human needs, addressing the root causes of poverty, promoting economic vitality, preserving the environment, and encouraging positive youth development.