County Councilman Ron Charlton ends fight after GOP upholds primary results

Today, Georgetown County Councilman Ron Charlton announces he is ending his protest of the results of last week’s Republican primary.
This news comes after he and his attorney Michael Burchstead meet with the Georgetown County Republican Party executive board on Thursday night. Newcomer Bob Anderson, the winner of District 2 race, was also present with his attorney Butch Bowers at Thursday's hearing. Attorney Tom Winslow, moderator for the GOP hearing, filled in for County Republican Party Chairwoman Karol Anderson, wife of Charlton's opponent Bob Anderson who recused herself in this meeting.
In a nearly three-hour long hearing, both attorneys made their case. Burchstead pleaded to the jury as to why Clarlton deserves a reelection citing that this was an "irregular election" due to the problems that arose during voting.
Burchstead introduced a box of documents, containing absentee votes from each precincts, that he wanted to place in the record. However, some of these requests were denied as there was no witness to justify the authenticity of the documents.
Two witness were called forward with Burchstead having ask them what happened in the election. Both were from District 2 and said that when they went to vote, the ballots did not have the county council race.
"I was cheated out of my vote," one witness stated. "I was denied my right to vote."
These two join other citizens who live in District 2 about the ballots not showing up on the race, inexperienced poll workers and wrong precincts locations. Burchstead said that this and "human error" is what caused so many problems at the polls but does not believe there was fraud or intentional wrongdoing involved.
Bowers agreed with his opponent's statement about no fraud or intentional wrongdoing but said that the supreme court said there is no "perfect race."
He referenced the Taylor vs. The Town of Atlantic Beach, a 2005 SC Supreme Court case, in which the ruling stats that all efforts must be made to uphold the results of an election and the outcome should but be set aside “due to mere irregularities, or illegalities unless the result is changed or rendered doubtful.”
In this case, he said, the ruling states where there is no fraud or constitutional violations the high court “will not set aside an election.”
After hearing witness testimonies, attorneys and the evidence presented, the executive board unanimously voted 11-0 to uphold the results of the election.
Charlton said he will abide by the ruling of the GOP and will not purse the primary results further. Anderson will take over the county council seat in January 2021.