Coronavirus by zip codes: Areas in Georgetown County see a spike in COVID-19 cases

As COVID-19 cases surge in South Carolina, most of the cases seem to be increasing around the coastal region including Myrtle Beach, Charleston and Georgetown. Although Georgetown County does not have a high amount of case numbers, one zip code is reaching a staggering high in the county.
According to DHEC data, for the 29576 area, they reported 419 cases and 2,574 estimated cases have been reported with the total possible cases at 2,993.
Close behind them is the 29440 zip code which has accumulated 245 reported cases, 1,505 estimated cases and a total of 1,750 total.
In the 29585 zip code, they have reported 197 cases, 1,210 estimated cases and a total of 1,407.
At the 29554 zip code, there are 135 reported cases, 829 estimated cases and a total of 964.Finally, the 29510 zip code with 69 reported cases, 424 estimated cases and a total of 493.
As of Wednesday, Georgetown County reported 48 new cases and two new deaths with the county's total at 690.