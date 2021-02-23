Chophouse featuring prime beef, local seafood opening in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — A new chophouse featuring prime and dry-aged beef and local produce and seafood opens Feb. 24 just off Front Street.

SoCo Chophouse, at 109 Screven St., plans to bring a unique and needed experience of fine dining to the Georgetown area, said owner Greg Metcalfe.

"It’s going to be great for the community. There’s a need for it," Metcalfe said. "It’s definitely going to be a true chophouse like you see in some big cities."

The menu will also feature about 80 bottles of wine, all homemade and fresh food, specialty desserts, and even the former Rice Paddy's chicken dish.

"We don't have a freezer," Metcalfe said.

Metcalfe and his wife, Julie, also own and operate SoGo Grille on Front Street and a second SoCo restaurant at Belle Isle Marina. The chophouse will be the first of their restaurants to be a true fine dining experience.

Though it makes Metcalfe nervous to open the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, he said he is confident in their following.

"We are fortunate here in Georgetown to have a good local following and the folks in Georgetown like to dine out," he said.