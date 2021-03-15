Business owner, city council candidate looks to bring economic mindset to Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — Jonathan Angner has been attending Georgetown City Council meetings with his wife for years, and said he continues to see a pattern of issues being discussed, but never solved.

If elected on April 13 to the vacant city council seat previously held by Rudolph Bradley, Angner, the Republican nominee, said he hopes to use his background in business and economics to solve the city’s decades-old issues, such as economic development and think shrink, and put it on a path of growth.

“(My wife and I) both have servant hearts, we’ve been able to grow and expand our business and it's kind of on cruise control right now,” Angner said. “We’re very community driven.”

This is Angner's political debut, though he owns two local businesses, Omni Services and AHSC. His business mindset and background sets him apart from other council members, Angner said, and his Democrat opponent, Ronald McInnis.

Citing rising taxes and expenses in areas such as utilities and roads, Angner said he wants to find creative ways to push down the forces that are causing these rising costs.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“If we are not (finding creative ways), then we’re either oblivious to it, we’re ignoring it or we’re not qualified to have these conversations,” Angner said.

Phillip Brady, a family and business friend of Jonathan’s and owner of RE/MAX Coast and Country in Georgetown, said he thinks a business-oriented voice is missing from council, and agreed that Angner’s election would be a good way to fill that spot. Brady also appreciates that Angner understands there is more to Georgetown than just the historical district and west side, and that Angner wants to give attention to communities like Merryville and Willowbank that Brady said are rarely discussed among council.

“I don’t know that anyone on council has the experience of working with a budget, and I think there’s some attention to detail that is being missed that Jonathan would add value to,” Brady said.

While Angner understands he may make decisions on council that won’t please everyone, he believes he is qualified to make them and therefore can bring a certain level of confidence and trust to the council and his community. He also hopes to be proactive in bringing and keeping development, businesses and bright, young minds in the community.

“That is how I built my business … I was out there to the point where I know some of my customers said ‘I finally had to call you back because you’d come to my office so many times’,” Angner said. “I’m not saying I was selling the best widget, but I was the most determined widget salesman out there.”