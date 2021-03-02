Brookgreen Gardens opens Rosen Galleries as a celebration of its 90th anniversary

MURRELLS INLET — With four separate gallery spaces, all decorated with 200 years worth of botanical and zoological paintings, sculptures, etchings, lithographs and drawings by 19th, 20th and 21st century artists, "Wild World: 200 Years of Nature in Art" at Brookgreen Gardens is an expansive first exhibit for the gardens’ newest indoor exhibition space.

Brookgreen Gardens unveiled The Brenda and Dick Rosen Galleries, a celebratory build for the gardens’ 90th birthday on Feb. 27. These galleries are located where the Brookgreen Welcome Center once was, and will present permanent exhibits as well as traveling ones. Its inaugural exhibit, "Wild World: 200 Years of Nature in Art," will be on display at the galleries until May 23.

“We are thrilled to present this new space that will allow us to exhibit even more significant collections of sculpture and other art mediums,” said Page Kiniry, president and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens.

Paintings and sculptures of animals such as buffalo, birds and dogs can be seen throughout the exhibit, as well as Lowcountry historical relics such as the grand piano that once belonged to Archer Milton Huntington and his wife Anna Hyatt Huntington, the founders of Brookgreen.

The establishment of these galleries contributes to its mission of providing additional artists and cultural opportunities for members, guests and the community, according to Brookgreen.

Dick Rosen, who serves as the chair of the Brookgreen Gardens Board of Trustees, said he hopes the galleries named for him and his wife — totaling to more than 5,800 square feet — will enrich the visitor experience at the gardens for years to come.

“I want to ensure Brookgreen Gardens is a destination for future generations, which is why my family and I supported the construction of the new gallery spaces,” Rosen said.

Admission to the galleries is included in garden admission, and Brookgreen already has its next exhibits scheduled for when "Wild World: 200 Years of Nature in Art" has finished its time.