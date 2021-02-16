Body found in Georgetown County marsh identified; GCSO looking for 2 missing persons

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — The coroner's office has identified a 44-year-old woman found in a marsh in the Sampit area.

Tina Renea Cooper was found Feb. 10 off Sirfield Road, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway.

Cooper was reported missing by her family in the area of Chavis Landing on Jan. 29.

Ridgeway said no foul play is suspected and the autopsy results are still pending at this time.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office recently asked the public for help in finding Cooper along with the following missing persons:

• Harry Lee Woodruff III has been missing since Feb. 2020. He was last seen leaving home on Georgetown Highway near Andrews. He is 6-feet tall, 165 pounds.

• Harry Barkley was last seen Aug. 31, 2020, in Andrews and in Georgetown. His vehicle was retrieved from the water near Chavis Landing off Sirfield Rd. in the Sampit community.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.