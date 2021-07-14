Avoid widening US 17 in Georgetown County, commuters argue during final study meeting

MURRELLS INLET — Sitting in rush hour traffic on U.S. 17 is not something most Georgetown County residents look forward to at the end of a work day.

And yet, many did just that to meet up and learn how to make the highway safer and more efficient.

On July 14, Georgetown residents had a third and final chance to see the results of the U.S. 17 corridor study at the Murrells Inlet Community Center. The study looks to make travel safer and streamline traffic on U.S. 17 from the Horry-Georgetown County line all the way up to the bridge before travelers enter the city of Georgetown.

During the meeting, the public was be able to walk through at their own pace, see displays recommending different solutions the study found and share their thoughts on its suggestions.

State Senator Stephen Goldfinch, R-Murrells Inlet, attended and said his biggest highway concern is the intersection of U.S. 17 and S.C. 707, also known as Burgess Road. That intersection is set to fail in 2022, according to the study, meaning cars would have to sit at the intersection through several signal cycles before they go through it.

Short term, the study suggests eliminating most left turns onto U.S. 17 and instead make U-turn lanes if drivers wish to go east toward Horry County on the highway. But even this solution, per the study, is expected to fail in 2026, though Mark Hoeweler with the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments, a partner in the study, said it is likely the most viable option.

That anticipated failure is why Goldfinch said he is in favor of the longer term option to fix the intersection: building an interchange, or overpass. While it is more expensive and will take longer to build, Goldfinch believes it will be the most efficient and long lasting solution.

"I don't want to keep building intersections that fail over and over again, it doesn't make any sense to me," he said.

This meeting was the first in-person meeting about the study since September 2019, though an online public forum was conducted via Zoom April 1. The study's recommendations were also presented to Georgetown County Council June 8.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

During this meeting, County Councilman Steven Goggans was outspoken about his dissatisfaction with parts of the study. He also attended the forum Wednesday night, and stuck by what he said at the council meeting: the use of medians only would complicate beach accesses, and reduced conflict intersections are not well suited for urban areas or pedestrians.

"I think the whole design for the intersections where the righthand side of the road is managed needs to be revisited," said Goggans, who has studied community and regional planning and is an architect.

A traffic count conducted on U.S. 17 in 2019 showed peak season daily traffic volumes on the road range from 30,500 to 47,500 vehicles per day. Looking ahead at 2040, though, projections range from 46,200 to 71,900 vehicles per day.

The study also found that from 2016 to 2018, there were more than 1,100 crashes along the corridor.

The No. 1 priority from the beginning, Hoeweler said, is to avoid widening the highway to six lanes at all possible costs. Many residents said that widening the road would only lead to more speeding, more red lights being run and more crashes. Instead, many suggestions in the study centered around adding reduced conflict intersections such as roundabouts.

Keep It Green, a local nonprofit that focuses on rezoning and population density in Georgetown County, had representatives handing out fliers outside the community center outlining key concerns it has about U.S. 17 and the study. Among these concerns are evacuation routes, installing a bypass and the S.C. 707 intersection.

Keep It Green board member Duane Draper said that evacuation routes must be kept safe and accessible, but that roundabouts can be effective if installed correctly.

The council of governments said now the study must go through an internal approval process with its policy committee, which will be open to the public. Once that is complete, the study and the council of governments will determine the best way to present it to Georgetown County officials.