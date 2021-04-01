Andrews to apply for $750K water and sewer improvement grant to aid Beach Avenue

ANDREWS — Through the Waccamaw Regional Council of Governments, the town of Andrews will apply for a grant up to $750,000 for a water and sewer improvement project, of which the town has said it will match 10 percent or more.

This project specifically would aim to replace Beach Avenue's waterline, fix nearly 200 manholes on various town roads and replace S Morgan Road's out-of-date pipe system.

In coordination with WRCOG, the town will now hold a public hearing sometime before April 16, which is when the application is due, to make the community aware of the application and allow for public comment on the proposed projects.

Since 2012, Andrews has applied for various other grants and received nearly $2 million to fix other water related issues, but because these projects are so expensive — some up to $1 million apiece — there is still much to be done in the town to ensure drainage infrastructure is up to date, said Mayor Frank McClary.

Andrews' grant lines up with another grant that WRCOG likely will apply for at the same time to fix similar drainage and water issues in Spring Gully, an unincorporated community just outside Georgetown city limits. Spring Gully already received $300,000 from county council last month to address drainage issues, but residents agree this is not enough considering the medley of issues plaguing the community's drainage and road system.