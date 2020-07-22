Andrews revenues exceed expectations

Mayor Frank McClary called the July Andrews Town Council meeting to order on July 16, 2020. Highlights included approval of the previous month’s town council meeting minutes and a brief overview of the town’s financial report ending June 30, 2020.
The pledge of allegiance and roll call followed with the mayor, the mayor protem Bradly Prince, and town council members Anderson, Altman, Flagler, Lee and Stampler, in attendance, making a forum.
Starting off the July town council meeting, Kenneth Cobb and Company CPA Mrs. Brenda Jackson gave a brief overview of the town’s financial report ending June 30. She said total revenues for the year revenue collected was over what was anticipated. “Overall, your tax revenues were at $1.4 million, general fund revenues $97,000 over budget,” she said, adding, that “business licenses were under budget by $4,121; sanitation fees and solid waste were at $250,348 which exceeded the budget of $243,000 by $7,348. The budget for general fund revenues for the year were $2,056,000.”
She also pointed out the second semi-annual payment for the fire department, under professional and technical for fire calls, was made to your volunteer fireman and put us over budget $25,000 by $6,440. Water and sewer revenues were $814,000 which exceeded the budget of $749,000 by about $64,000.
According to Mrs. Jackson, some of the categories are over budget but the majority of them are under budget. “For the year on a cash basis you have an excess of $106,000 with water and sewer,” she said.
Mayor McClary made a motion to move into the executive session during which time GMK Associates, Inc., will walk town council members through matters regarding the Andrews Public Safety Complex.
The town council meeting was broadcast over Facebook Live from The Town of Andrews Operations Center Page.