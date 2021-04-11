Andrews' new victims advocate to train police in crisis response

ANDREWS — Jessica Goodwin, the town of Andrews new victim's advocate, didn't always have a passion for crisis counseling. But after getting her bachelor's in psychology, she realized oftentimes victims are overlooked in the criminal justice system.

With that in mind, she got her master's in criminal justice with the intent of not only helping victims navigate their situations, but also educating the public on the broad scope of what victims services are and do.

"From the time that a crime happens, all the way into sentencing and after, a person is allowed to have an advocate with them to help them, and I just don't think people realized that these services are available, especially in smaller towns like this," Goodwin said.

Goodwin was born and raised in Andrews, only moving away for a six-year period when her Air Force husband was stationed in Florida. Recently, though, he was moved to Shaw Air Force base in Sumter, allowing the duo to move back home.

Upon returning to Andrews, a victim in town who didn't know who else to go to, reached out to Goodwin because of Goodwin's past experiences working as sexual assault victims advocate volunteer. Goodwin called longtime family friend, Mayor Frank McClary, and soon the two were working together to help the person.

After this, McClary saw an opportunity to hire a victim's advocate through the town rather than just through the police department. Goodwin's hire was timely, McClary said, as the police department had just lost its previous victim's advocate, and McClary said that Goodwin's energy and connectivity to the community is what makes her stand out.

"She has a passion to do this type of work, and that's really what it takes for someone in this position," McClary said. "You have to be very proactive and willing to get out and assist people."

Though she is only in her first few weeks on the job, Goodwin has been working to fulfill one of her main goals as victims advocate: applying for grants. Grants are important to smaller communities like Andrews, Goodwin said, and can help with things such as community policing and training.

Goodwin also hopes to recruit volunteer victims' advocates because one person, even in Andrews, is not enough to cover what victim's services can do in a town, Goodwin said.

"We can work with the state and form a training program for our own police department where our officers are trained in victims services," Goodwin said.