Andrews advances town ordinances, Census push

Andrews Town Council voted to unanimously approve the 2nd Reading of the annual operating budget ordinance and the proposed ordinance to modify the Town of Andrews water and sewer rates, among other things, during its monthly town council meeting on June 18.
Mayor Frank McClary also highlighted how important the 2020 Census is as all federal dollars provide a good quality of life to South Carolina. “Right now, we will get dollars for seniors, veteran’s programs, special education, housing, parks, outreach and employment as well as economic development and funding for small businesses and first responders,” he said.
“It’s critically important to fill out the census forms,” the mayor added. “If we do not fill these out, the money will go somewhere else.”
As of June 7, South Carolina currently sits at about 55.5 percent complete, with Georgetown county at 44.2 complete and the city of Georgetown 46.8 percent complete, the mayor said, and Andrews has 38.4 percent complete, “so we are making a big push right now.”
“The simplest process is to call 1-844-330-2020 and they will walk you through the process. This information is protected and cannot be used except for the headcount in the state,” the mayor said.
He also said another way is to go to my2020census.gov or having received the forms in the mail. “It has great benefits,” the mayor said. “If 100 people are not counted it will cost the state $2.6 million, about $2600 person. I encourage everyone to take part in the census.”
In another action, the mayor emphasized how all the ordinances must go through legal channels or an attorney for legal review and all the comments must be in writing on the page, then read to the council, to become part of the file.
In answer to one question, the mayor explained how the town as well as its residents must all comply to the ordinances and regulations. In response to one question posted on Facebook, the mayor said the town has issues picking up limbs, which is done twice a year, in the spring and fall and it is the homeowner’s responsibility to remove the limbs any other time during the year.
He said the ditches belong to the state which is responsible for their maintenance. He also said raising fees to the residents, for water and sewage rates, are out of the town’s hands as it is court ordered.
“Those fees are separate from the general fund. We have a program out until 2025 when the system can sustain itself,” the mayor said, adding that “we will continue to work on these issues.”
The 2nd reading Ordinance Number 2020-03: Proposed Tall Grass and Weed Ordinance, the motion was seconded and voted for the second reading on the grass. A question, which was raised about who is responsible for the cost, which will be added to the ordinance. The motion was carried.
The 2nd reading Ordinance Number 2020-05: Proposed Ordinance to modify the purchase price of burial plots within the Andrews Memorial Cemetery. The motion was accepted for the ordinance and motion carried. This ordinance is now law.
The 2nd Reading Ordinance Number 2020-06: Proposed ordinance to modify the Town of Andrews Water and Sewer Rates. The motion was carried, and this ordinance will go into effect on August 1.
The 2nd Reading Ordinance Number 2020-07: Proposed FY2020-2021 Annual Operating Budget Ordinance includes a new director who has been added to manage and save money in the water and sewage department. The mayor also pointed out the department heads are involved in looking at ways to mange the budget and keep people on staff.
“We’re still in the black and in January we’ll do a mid-budget review,” the mayor said.
The 2nd reading of this ordinance was unanimously approved after discussion and will go into effect as of July 1.
Moving along with the agenda, Kenneth Cobb and Company CPA Mrs. Brenda Jackson gave a brief overview of the town’s financial report. She said the expected percentage of most departments are under the 91.67 percentage. And she said the town is good on the budget for revenues for the current month as the general fund revenue property tax of $17,667 collected in May exceeded the budget through the end of May.
The minutes of the May 2020 monthly town council meeting were approved. This meeting was live via Facebook Live from the Town of Andrews Emergency Operations Center Page.