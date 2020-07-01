An unselfish decision: Dr. Bell advises South Carolinians to think and protect others this Independence Day weekend

Nearly 1,500 coronavirus cases arose in South Carolina and Gov. McMaster said now is the time for South Carolinians to do better.
The Republican governor is urging people to use common sense to stop the spread of the virus as the Fourth of July approaches.
"Everybody wants to get out but it is a dangerous opportunity for us to spread this virus," Gov. McMaster said.
During his press conference on Wednesday, he said the COVID-19 is a serious disease and that if people don't get their act together and take this virus seriously, there may not be any high school or college football this fall.
“We will not be able to have college football, we won’t be able to have high school football, concerts, we just won’t be able to do it, so I encourage everybody to make up their minds," he said. “If we want to go into the fall with schools opening, football games, we must control the spread of this virus. Can’t do it, I won’t do it, it would not be responsible.”
State Epidemiologist Linda Bell also advised people about the rising numbers of cases.
“This is a public health crisis,” Bell said. "We have too few measures to prevent this deadly virus so we have to use those very few measures that we have."
The state's health agency also said they support the cities in the state that are implementing their own face-covering mandates for public areas.
"We support these local leaders initiatives that are center on protecting the health and well-being of the communities."
She said now is the time for South Carolinians to do more to control this situation for this upcoming Fourth of July weekend and that each of us must make a intentional effort and unselfish decision on each of our parts needed to protect others from this virus by wearing mask and social distancing for this upcoming weekend.
"Think of those who sacrificed before us and it is our duty to look out for the well-being of others, and if we don’t take that action now then we’re going to see more of our friends, family and loved ones become ill from the virus," she said.
She announced 1,497 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest number of coronavirus-related deaths that has been reported in a single day.
The total is 759 confirmed deaths.