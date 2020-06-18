2020 Local Primary Election Results

GEORGETOWN COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES

Georgetown County Coroner

Allen Weldon Morris, 2,531

Chase Ridgeway, 5,147

Georgetown County Treasurer

Miriam Mace, 4,052

Allison Sippel Peteet, 3,689

Georgetown County Council District 2

Bob Anderson, 1,037

Ronald L Charlton, 1,015

Georgetown County Council District 3

Everett Carolina Sr, 663

Leona Tiger Miller, 605

HORRY COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES

Clerk of Court, Republican

Angie Altman-Robbins, 12,218

Renee N Elvis, 22,982

Auditor

Beth Calhoun, 14,052

R A Johnson, 12,394

Clark B Parker, 8,134

Horry County Council District 3

Dennis DiSabato, 1,312

Karon Rabon Mitchell, 868

Horry County Council District 4

Ian Guerin, 1,494

Gary Loftus, 2,811

Horry County Council District 6

Cam Crawford, 1,454

Jeremy Halpin, 878

Horry County Council District 9

Mark Causey, 1,345

Terry Fowler, 1,074

Rome Prince, 781

Marshall E Russell, 130

Horry County Council District 10

Danny J Hardee, 2,404

Stephen Whisnant, 903

Board of Education District 4

David Cox, 2,761

McKean Nowlin, 1,430

Board of Education District 5

Howard Barnard, 1,770

Janice Morreale, 1,416

STATE OFFICES

State Senate Dist. 30 - Democrat

Patrick Richardson, 3,986

Kent M Williams, 13,135

State Senate Dist. 32 - Democrat

Ted Brown, 2,128

Manley Marvell Collins, 239

Ronnie A Sabb, 9,508

Kelly Spann, 1,475

State Senate Dist. 33 - Republican

John Gallman, 4,605

Luke A Rankin, 5,635

Carter Smith, 3,381

U.S. House of Representatives Dist. 7 - Democrat

Melissa Ward Watson, 27,200

Robert Williams, 21,923

William H Cowboy Williams, 3,965

State House of Representatives, Dist. 57 - Democrat

Lucas Atkinson, 4,513

Miko Pickett, 2,943

State House of Representatives, Dist. 68 - Republican

Heather Ammons Crawford, 2,769

Mark W Epps, 1,403

State House of Representatives, Dist. 105 - Republican

Kevin Hardee, 3,128

Steve Robertson, 1,857

State House of Representatives, Dist. 107 - Republican

Case Brittain, 2,264

Alan Clemmons, 3,272

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News