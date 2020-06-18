2020 Local Primary Election Results

GEORGETOWN COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES
Georgetown County Coroner
Allen Weldon Morris, 2,531
Chase Ridgeway, 5,147
Georgetown County Treasurer
Miriam Mace, 4,052
Allison Sippel Peteet, 3,689
Georgetown County Council District 2
Bob Anderson, 1,037
Ronald L Charlton, 1,015
Georgetown County Council District 3
Everett Carolina Sr, 663
Leona Tiger Miller, 605
HORRY COUNTY SPECIFIC RACES
Clerk of Court, Republican
Angie Altman-Robbins, 12,218
Renee N Elvis, 22,982
Auditor
Beth Calhoun, 14,052
R A Johnson, 12,394
Clark B Parker, 8,134
Horry County Council District 3
Dennis DiSabato, 1,312
Karon Rabon Mitchell, 868
Horry County Council District 4
Ian Guerin, 1,494
Gary Loftus, 2,811
Horry County Council District 6
Cam Crawford, 1,454
Jeremy Halpin, 878
Horry County Council District 9
Mark Causey, 1,345
Terry Fowler, 1,074
Rome Prince, 781
Marshall E Russell, 130
Horry County Council District 10
Danny J Hardee, 2,404
Stephen Whisnant, 903
Board of Education District 4
David Cox, 2,761
McKean Nowlin, 1,430
Board of Education District 5
Howard Barnard, 1,770
Janice Morreale, 1,416
STATE OFFICES
State Senate Dist. 30 - Democrat
Patrick Richardson, 3,986
Kent M Williams, 13,135
State Senate Dist. 32 - Democrat
Ted Brown, 2,128
Manley Marvell Collins, 239
Ronnie A Sabb, 9,508
Kelly Spann, 1,475
State Senate Dist. 33 - Republican
John Gallman, 4,605
Luke A Rankin, 5,635
Carter Smith, 3,381
U.S. House of Representatives Dist. 7 - Democrat
Melissa Ward Watson, 27,200
Robert Williams, 21,923
William H Cowboy Williams, 3,965
State House of Representatives, Dist. 57 - Democrat
Lucas Atkinson, 4,513
Miko Pickett, 2,943
State House of Representatives, Dist. 68 - Republican
Heather Ammons Crawford, 2,769
Mark W Epps, 1,403
State House of Representatives, Dist. 105 - Republican
Kevin Hardee, 3,128
Steve Robertson, 1,857
State House of Representatives, Dist. 107 - Republican
Case Brittain, 2,264
Alan Clemmons, 3,272