New bikeway section bring safer, longer path for cyclists on Waccamaw Neck

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — Biking the Waccamaw Neck just got that much easier — and safer — thanks to a new addition to the bikeway that weaves from Murrells Inlet into the Litchfield area.

The new bike path spans .6 miles from North Boyle Drive to Trace Drive in the North Litchfield section of Georgetown County. It connects almost 16 continuous miles of the path that runs through the Waccamaw Neck, most of which is surrounded by many trees and located just off U.S. 17.

"It provides an important connection from the Litchfield area to Murrells Inlet," said Holly Richardson, the county's director of planning and code enforcement. "This was rated as a Tier 1 project in our Bike Path (and) Sidewalks Master Plan from 2017 and has been in the works for quite some time and it’s great to see it come to fruition."

Richardson said this project references the 2017 plan as well as the Bike the Neck efforts, which started in the early 1990s. The county received a grant for $100,000 to help with the project, and Bike the Neck raised about $60,000.

"A top 10 goal of the study is the creation of system-wide, multi-modal connections to the Highway 17 shared use path," Richardson said. "This accomplishment certainly furthers that goal by linking two major segments of the existing path."

Jackie Broach, Georgetown County spokesperson, said the Waccamaw Neck Bike Trail is an extremely important amenity for many residents and visitors in Pawleys Island, Litchfield and Murrells Inlet.

"It’s heavily used every single day," Broach said. "And this newest section of paved bikeway is a crucial one for public safety. Prior to this, cyclists have had to leave the path and share a busy section of roadway with cars to get from one section of path to another. This new section links those pathways and creates a significant continuous section of pathway.

"We’re absolutely delighted to finally have this section complete," Broach said. "Many people are already benefitting from it, and even more will enjoy it in the spring and summer."

Georgetown County officials had a small ribbon cutting Friday for the new bikeway, which is officially open to the public.