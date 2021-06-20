Names of 3 who died in Saturday morning head-on collision in Georgetown County released

GEORGETOWN — Names of the three people who died in the June 19 crash on Browns Ferry Road were released by the Georgetown County Coroner.
Kellen Graves, 42, and Cedric Reddick, 33, both of Kingstree, and Kyle Wilson, 42, of Andrews, died in the crash, according to Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Browns Ferry Road and Johnson Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Police report the Williamsburg County transit bus, with 34 passengers and one driver, was heading north of Browns Ferry Road, and a GMC Yukon, with a driver and passenger, was heading south on Browns Ferry when the two collided shortly before 7:19 a.m.
Media on scene reported 18 people have been transported to area hospitals. Those same reports state that three medical helicopters have responded to the crash.