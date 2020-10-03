Myrtle Beach hammers Georgetown 41-7

GEORGETOWN – The Myrtle Beach Seahawks took a page out of the Seattle Seahawks’ book Friday night.

The Myrtle Beach High School varsity football team eviscerated Georgetown, 41-7, behind four touchdown passes from junior quarterback Ryan Burger, two each to wide receivers Adam Randall and JJ Jones, a University of North Carolina-commit.

“I think the biggest thing is Georgetown has a young football team,” Myrtle Beach head coach Mickey Wilson said. “(Georgetown head) Coach (Jimmy) Noonan is doing a great job here; they’re trying to establish the program. I think the biggest thing with us (is) I liked the way we broke through and caught the ball early in the game. I thought we did a good job throwing and catching the ball.”

The Seahawks scored early and often, with Randall being Burger’s favorite target in the first quarter.

Burger hit Randall for a 39-yard touchdown only 2:47 into the game. Senior placekicker Sullivan Hardin tacked on the extra point, putting Myrtle Beach up 7-0.

On the Seahawks’ next drive, Burger found Randall again, this time for 35 yards to put Myrtle Beach at the Bulldog 20-yard-line. Burger then threw a 16-yard touchdown to–you guessed it—Randall with 5:25 to go in the first to put the Seahawks up 13-0 with 5:25 to go in the first. A blocked PAT left the score that way for the time being.

However, on the Bulldogs’ ensuing drive, Myrtle Beach senior linebacker Keltron Bessant snagged a pass from senior quarterback Pep Jordan out of the air and returned it 41 yards to the house for a pick-six. A Hardin extra point made it 20-0 Seahawks with 4:30 to go in the first.

“Defensively, we played great,” Wilson said. “We were able to get the ball back and (get) some three-and-outs there, especially early on, and I think that was huge.”

On Myrtle Beach’s next possession, Burger threw another long touchdown pass, this time to Jones for 31 yards, to make it 27-0 with 2:15 to go in the first after a Hardin PAT.

After a missed 27-yard field goal from Georgetown freshman placekicker Carter Sheridan, Burger took immediate advantage by throwing a 90-yard touchdown to Jones to put the Seahawks up 34-0 following Hardin’s extra point with 7:59 to go before the half.

But the Seahawks weren’t done there.

Sophomore running back Cam Ward ran in a 1-yard touchdown to put the Seahawks up 41-0 following Hardin’s PAT with 2:22 to go before the half.

Georgetown scored the only points for either team in the second half when sophomore quarterback Miller Nash, filling in for an injured Jordan, threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Jaden Kinard to finally put the Bulldogs on the board. Sheridan’s PAT made it 41-7 with 10:31 to go in the game.

The Seahawks, who are now 2-0 overall and 1-0 in Region VI-4A after defeating Darlington 69-0 last week, will host 2-0 West Florence next week.

“We’re just continuing to try to get better,” Wilson said. “West Florence will be a tough opponent; tough region game. So we’ll be excited about hosting that at Doug Shaw Stadium and I know they had a big win against Hartsville tonight, so it’ll be a huge ball game.”

Up next for Georgetown, who is now 1-1 and 1-0 in Region VII-3A play after edging out a narrow 8-7 victory against Waccamaw last week, will travel to Loris to take on the 1-0 Lions next week.