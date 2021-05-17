Myrtle Beach bike week brought high attendance, 1 death, police say

MYRTLE BEACH — Attendance was particularly high this year at Myrtle Beach Bike Week despite the lingering pandemic cautions, authorities said.

In Georgetown County, Paul Taylor, 39, of Michigan, died shortly after 9:40 p.m. May 14 when his motorcycle crashed into a parked car on U.S. Business 17, according to the Georgetown County coroner's office. He was not wearing a helmet.

Between May 7-16, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office handed out 556 tickets, 63 warnings and arrested nine people. Both counties primarily saw non-violent crimes, such as speeding, equipment violations, disregarding traffic signals and more.

Horry County data was not available.

A little more than half way through the week's festivities on May 13, the Centers for Disease Control said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear a mask or physically distance in any setting, except otherwise specified by other entities.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Some attendees, though, had no concerns regarding COVID-19, mask wearing or the vaccine.

"I could care less for the masks," said Sheila Webster of Chesterfield County at Suck Bang Blow in Murrells Inlet. She repeated debunked claims that masks and the vaccine won't protect the public.

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said attendance in his county was pretty consistent with previous years, and did not cause any stress on his officer count.

"We have a very large uniformed officer presence ... and it just sets the pace for what our county expectations are, and people pretty much abide by it and they just have a good time," Weaver said.