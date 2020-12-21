You are the owner of this article.
'Most deserving of this award': Myrtle Beach-area realtor named 2020 Realtor of the Year

Drew Streett, South Carolina 2020 Realtor of the Year

GARDEN CITY — Drew Streett, past chairman of the Coastal Carolinas Association of Realtors, was named the South Carolina Realtors' 2020 Realtor of the Year.

Streett is with Garden City Realty and has served on the South Carolina Realtors' board of directors since 2008, and was president in 2019. He also served on the state's legislative committee.

"He enjoys working with people," said S.C Rep. Lee Hewitt, in a video honoring the announcement of Streett's award. "He enjoys trying to help people find their dream."

The South Carolina REALTOR of the Year program is the association’s most coveted annual award, according to a release from the association.

“SCR is proud and honored to have Drew represent all of the Realtors in our state through the title of 2020 South Carolina REALTOR of the Year,” said SCR’s 2020 President Owen Tyler in the release. "He serves as an inspiration to Realtors® across the state through his dedication and service to our industry."

The award honors Realtor members who have "contributed most to the advancement of the South Carolina real estate profession and community."

"We are very excited to celebrate Drew. His years of hard work and dedication to the real estate industry have been recognized by his peers through/with this prestigious recognition! He is most deserving of this award," said CCAR CEO Laura Crowther in the press release.

Streett also served in multiple roles at the National Association of Realtors, including the board of directors from 2018-2020, the insurance committee, 2020; the resort and second home real estate committee, 2019; and the business issues policy committee, 2018.

"He cares about his community and cares about his clients," said Denise Coleman, a realtor with Garden City Realty, in the announcement video. 

Streett served as a youth leader and head usher at Belin United Methodist Church, past president of the Murrells Inlet Rotary club and was recognized as a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow.

He attended The Citadel and graduated in 1999.

