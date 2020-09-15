You are the owner of this article.
Missing man's vehicle found submerged in Georgetown County

  • Updated
Missing person Harry Barkley
Williamsburg County Sheriff's office

A vehicle belonging to a man missing for more than two weeks was retrieved Monday afternoon from the waters near Chavis Landing off Sirfield Road in the Sampit community of Georgetown County. 

Harry L. Barkley was last seen Aug. 28 in both Andrews and Georgetown.

The Williamsburg County Sheriffs office has been asking for the public’s help in locating Barkley since his disappearance — with few details being released since. 

Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver announced on Tuesday afternoon that marine units from his department will deploy side-scan sonar today to assist the WCSO in the search for evidence.

Authorities said the vehicle found yesterday will be processed for evidence as well as part of the continuing investigation.

The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office is asking the public to call in with any tips to Lt. Jean Wrenn at (843) 355-6381 Ext. 4534.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Richard Caines covers Courts in Horry and Georgetown County for the Post & Courier. He graduated from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University and is a huge Philadelphia sports fan.

