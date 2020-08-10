Marie Huggins Greene, 1927-2020

Marie Huggins Greene died on July 23, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Georgetown, SC. Funeral services were held on August 1, 2020 at Morning Glory Cemetery, conducted by Rev. Dr. Lorenzo Smalls, Sr., pastor, First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Greene was born on June 5, 1927 in Bucksport, SC to Joe and Ardie (Bellemy) Huggins. Marie was educated in Horry County Public School System. On May 10, 1947, she was united in marriage to the late Mr. William Greene. This union was blessed with eight children. Marie was a faithful member of First Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. She was a professional seamstress for 17 years and retired from Georgetown Police Department where she was employed for 14 years.
Surviving are her children:William Greene, Jr. (Juliette), Columbia, SC, Calvin and Fred Greene, Georgetown, SC; Charles Greene (Sylvia),Columbia, SC; Dr. Sarah Myers, Mary Blake (Eric), and Jo Ann Allen (Thomas), Atlanta, GA; 13 grandchildren, and 16 great- grandchildren. Services entrusted to Wilds Funeral Home, LLC.