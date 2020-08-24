Man charged with double murder after shooting in Georgetown County

A Moncks Corner man is facing two murder charges after a shooting was reported west of Georgetown on Monday evening, said Jason Lesley, spokesperson for Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.
Ty Sheem Ha Sheem Walters III, 23, is charged with two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in connection to a shooting reported at the intersection of Indian Hut Road and Highmarket Street after 5 p.m. Monday, authorities said.
When deputies arrived on scene, they found "multiple people" with gunshot wounds during an alteration that resulted after a vehicle crash, Lesley said.
Deputies apprehended Walters around 6:30 p.m. Monday after a foot chase when he fled near the Kent Road area, Lesley said. Walters is accused of shooting three people after a two-vehicle collision on U.S. 521, authorities said.
All three victims were transported to the hospital, where two later died.
Residents in the area who were asked to remain inside may now resume normal activities, Lesley said.