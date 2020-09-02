Letters to the Editor: Sept. 2, 2020

Disappointed in Mayor Henry
Writing to express my disgust with Mayor (Brian) Henry's statement regarding BLM with the recent tragedy in Georgetown County. I am incredibly sorry for the family of Mr. Wall and Ms. Anderson for their unimaginable tragic loss. That is an inhumane act and shouldn't happen to anyone. Justice should be paid to the murderer. No family should have to deal with this violence, regardless of skin color.
Outside of my heartfelt sympathy and condolences for this family, I believe how the Mayor responded was a futile, senseless and inconsiderate analogy to BLM demonstrations. This was an isolated tragedy between civilians. This does not compare to the reckless abandon and unnecessary brutality toward black Americans by authorities. I'm fairly certain if a white man were shot in the back seven times by a black cop, the story would be much different. We have teenagers with assault rifles murdering peaceful protestors in plain sight. A black man being held down by a knee until he died for an alleged act that did not befit that punishment. A black man being murdered while out on a run. To compare these is thoughtless and disdainful. I may not be in law enforcement, but I feel like I'm a logical enough person to comprehend no one should be shot seven times in the back. My father is a decorated Marine Vietnam Veteran and shares this sentiment and is appalled by these acts and this frivolous comparison as well.
Dear Mayor: How do you think this statement makes your wonderful employees at Get Carried Away and Palmetto Cheese feel? Your constituents? Those who support your small businesses? What example does this set for the children in Pawley's Island? I hope this will be a valuable learning moment not only for you, but also those who share this view. Pawley's Island is near and dear to my heart, and I hope the community will graciously grow from this unpleasant lack of perspective from leadership.
We are all human and need to be kind and respectful of each other. I hope for the day that we as Americans are blind to skin color. That is a vision worth aspiring to.
My love to Pawleys Island.
Ivie Parker
Pawleys Island