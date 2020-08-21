Letters to the editor: Aug. 26, 2020

In search of history
I am seeking photographs of a shipwreck that occurred off Georgetown on October 5, 1964 and I am writing in the hope that some readers may have such images. The passenger and freight steamer "City of Richmond" went down in 49 feet of water and part of her superstructure and stack remained above water for several hours after the sinking and I would like to obtain any images of the partially-sunken steamer if any exist. The Coast Guard informed me years ago that it had no images of the wreck.
I am looking for such photographs for a book I recently completed on the history of the Old Bay Line, which operated the "City of Richmond" on Chesapeake Bay between Baltimore, Maryland, and Norfolk, Virginia.
I would appreciate hearing from anyone who can help with this project. I can be reached at jmshaum@atlanticbb.net
Many thanks,
Jack Shaum
Chestertown MD