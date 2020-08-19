Letters to the Editor: Aug. 19, 2020

The ‘Taste of Georgetown’ cancelled
The “Taste of Georgetown” (TOG), a Fall fixture in Georgetown for more than a decade, and a key fundraiser for the Family Justice Center, has been cancelled this year in the best interest of the community. The 2019 TOG had 26 participating restaurants and sold almost twice as many tickets as the year before. Unfortunately, the dangers presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic are too great to move ahead with the event this year, organizers decided this week.
The TOG is a fundraiser for The Family Justice Center (FJC), which provides a hotline, support, counseling, safe shelter, court advocacy and hope for the future for victims of domestic violence (DV), including children.
2020 continues to be an incredibly challenging year for all of us but especially for those who are in need of crisis services. More individuals reach out to The Family Justice Center for help every year. In fact, in 2019, assistance was provided to more than 1,400 domestic violence victims including children. As the need continues to grow this year, the cancellation of the TOG and four other fundraisers along with cuts in financial assistance from other sources, has created a severe need at the Family Justice Center. Anyone interested in assisting the Center weather this difficult time is asked to consider making a donation.
The Family Justice Center looks forward to continuing its annual TOG event in 2021 and making it bigger and better than ever. We greatly appreciate our participating restaurants for their enthusiastic support, as well as our wonderful and generous sponsors. Our thanks also go out to Mayor Brenden Barber, his staff, the Georgetown Police Department, and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office for their support.
Contributions may be made by:
Checks, made payable to The Family Justice Center, PO Box 366, Georgetown, SC 29442 or visit info@fjcgtownhorry.org and click on DONATE.
James Christian
Georgetown
Support long-term care facilities
In South Carolina, many long-term care communities have closed their doors to visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic and heightened risks to residents. This has been an especially difficult time for caregivers and families who have been unable to see their loved ones in person due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 48% of nursing home residents are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias and, among older adults in assisted living and other residential facilities, 42% or more have some form of Alzheimer’s or other dementia. Now there are growing concerns that social isolation among people with dementia has contributed to individual decline and stress among family caregivers who cannot assess the health of their loved ones. Governor Henry McMaster has acknowledged the need for rapid-access testing to address this issue and allow caregivers to visit in a safe environment. The Alzheimer’s Association has identified the need for continual rapid turnaround testing to ensure COVID-19 does not spread in long term care facilities, and I agree. The only way to end social isolation and prevent its negative impact is to provide access to this continual testing in every long term care community. Join me in asking Governor McMaster to support long term care facilities by establishing procedures for continual rapid-access testing for residents, staff, and visitors so that our families can be reunited safely as soon as possible.
Patty Younts
Pawleys Island