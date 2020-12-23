Let it Snow, Let it Snow, Let it Snow

The year was 1989, a year that we will always remember in South Carolina. For my wife and me, it was extra special, because we exchanged marriage vows in June of 1989. The event for all of us who experienced it, happened in September of 1989. You guessed it, Hurricane Hugo. We experienced hurricane sustained winds of 160mph. Hugo was a devastating storm that left a mark on South Carolina that will never be erased. I remember hearing the wind traveling over the trees, it sounded like a freight train coming down the track. The year concluded with a huge surprise in December of 1989, we received up to two feet of snow. What a pleasant surprise that was. We actually had snow in South Carolina for Christmas. We watched the snow falling in Arkansas a few days ago when our grandchildren facetimed us.
Snow is something we all like to see falling, maybe because it seems so magical. Snow however, has several meanings. Symbolically, snow can mean gentleness, as snow is white and fluffy. It can symbolize who you are as a person, or the characteristics of a person you care about. In literature, snow in the Western hemisphere is usually seen as a traditional symbol of death. Perhaps it is viewed as "a symbol of a death". They signifies winter associated with the death of the year, death of crops, and the death of the sun. Biblically, the image is of a transformation of dark clouds into this amazing thing called snow. It is a symbol of purity and cleanness, but more importantly an example of transformation so we might reflect God in our lives. Scripture referencing snow is found in some of the most beautiful passages of the Bible. I’m a little bias, but I love the biblical symbol of snow because it represents an example of transformation.
We can stand a little transformation after all of the darkness we have experienced lately. We have seen and heard of more death than we can fathom because of COVID-19 (over 300,000). We have been physically away from our churches for the most part, since March. Too many people was forced to speak to their loved ones for the last time over the phone and was forbidden to spend those precious final moments together. For all of these reasons and more, I say let it snow, let it snow, let it snow. We need a transformation from darkness through the mighty power of God to a bright new clean beginning.
Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow. Come now, and let us reason together, saith the Lord: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool (Isaiah 1:17-18). Verse: 18 is all about transformation from bloody sins to pure clean snow. All God wants from us is admitted transparency. He longs to here repentance from his children so he can activate the processes of transformation in our lives from lack to more than enough, from borrowing to becoming the lender again, and from being pressed down beneath our privileges to above our accusers. We worship the head and not the tail! It is time again for Christians to answer the call to moral leadership. Stop saying somebody needs to do something you are that somebody and have been for some time now.
At the first sighting of snow falling, people are happy and amazed at this miracle from God. They bundle up after an accumulation of the flakes and toss a few snowballs at each other with contagious laughter or lay on the ground to leave the imprint of an angel.
I pray that God has left an imprint in your life from the snow.