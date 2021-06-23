Kingstree residents look to future of Black River

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the fourth in a series of articles about a proposed new state park. Future articles will include comments from the public meetings and looks at several of the properties that would be included in the “Black River Water Trail & Park Network.”
KINGSTREE — “Can we say the 48th state park will be open?”
That was Maria Whitehead’s response to a bit of crystal-ball gazing suggested by Tripp Muldrow during a May public meeting in Kingstree.
Muldrow is a planner who’s helping in the process of gathering information and crafting ideas that will go into the creation of what would be the first new South Carolina State Park in 20 years.
The Kingstree meeting was one of three conducted in May to get ideas and suggestions and to air concerns from people in Georgetown, Andrews and Kingstree, and Georgetown and Williamsburg counties.
About 20 people were in the auditorium in Kingstree. Around Williamsburg County, there were about a half-dozen locations where people could come to a meeting. All of the meetings were livestreamed on Zoom, so people could also watch and participate from their homes or call in via phone. In all, about 100 people participated in this meeting.
A recording of the hour-plus session can be found on Williamsburg County’s Facebook page at this link: https://www.facebook.com/watch/live/?v=345066153638350&ref=watch_permalink
Looking ahead 5 years
As he and others have done for the two earlier meetings, Muldrow had asked people in Williamsburg County to share their image of a favorite activity on the Black River.
For his second question of the evening, Muldrow asked people to think ahead five years. “What is something that you want to be able to do on the river or the lands along the river — that you can’t do now?”
Whitehead’s response was the first one Muldrow got.
Other people suggested:
• RV sites
• Trash cans – Muldrow noted that litter is the No. 1 concern, so far, among more than 1,100 online surveys.
• Campsites
• Concession stands
• Tourism
• More canoes and kayaks on the river
• Art and nature interacting
• Boardwalks for walking, biking and running
• Historic and cultural sites; educational programs
• Areas for family reunions, festivals
• Scenic spots
• Cabins
• Family restaurant
As more people offered ideas, Muldrow said, “I think we’re all hungry to get back together again.”
Wave a magic wand
No, Muldrow didn’t really have a magic wand. Nonetheless, he said, “Here and now, if you had a magic wand and could change one thing, what would it be?”
The first answer was telling: “More people cleaning up their messes along the river.” That answer fits into the idea of litter being the No. 1 concern that people have voiced in their online survey responses.
Another person suggested “more public access along the river, especially in Williamsburg County.”
“Making sure that public access is safe, family friendly.” This same person wanted to “not encounter people doing things they should not be doing.”
Other ideas included a splash area, recreation areas, handicapped accessibility and sites for campers.
Do this, don’t do that
“This is the beginning of the process,” Muldrow said. “We want instructions on what you should do... and not do...”
“Make sure you don’t turn it into Gatlinburg, Tenn.,” one person said.
• Maintenance should be included in planning, for the long term.
• Maintain scenic quality; don’t spoil the nature.
• Don’t ruin the river by trying to be all things for all people.
• LED lighting
• Be aware of how this project affects private assets of the Black River. (NOTE: This topic will be presented in a separate article in this series.)
• Continue to involve the community in the planning.
Muldrow told the people on the Zoom meeting and in person, “This is truly the beginning. It’s got to be the hallmark of the process.”
Several times during the meeting, he stressed that the groups involved in the project want public input.
He called up on screen the QR code that will take people right to the online survey if they use their smartphones to capture that image. Sure enough, people held up their phones and were able to immediately go to the online “storymap.” They could also read the material, watch a video and take the survey.
At the time of this meeting, more than 1,100 people had completed the survey.
Greeleyville memories
One man from the small town of Greeleyville shared his memories of a good time on the Black River.
“When I was a little boy, about 200 years ago,” he said – no doubt with a twinkle in his eyes – “my father and two little brothers would go bream fishing.”
“We picked cotton during the week, and spent our money to buy fishing tackle.” He was about 6 or 7 years old at the time.
“I really love the Black River. I think the whole world needs to know about the river.”
“The water looks black,” he said. Many Lowcountry and coastal rivers have dark-colored water, caused by tannins that get into the river systems from leaves, roots and other plant materials.
Watch for another article in this series that will continue some of the comments from the Kingstree meeting.
More information
Several members of the Black Scenic River Advisory Council were at the Kingstree meeting. The group has developed the “Black Scenic River Management Plan.”
The management plan is available at https://www.dnr.sc.gov/water/river/scenic/blackmp.html
*
For more information about the proposed water trail and park, and to take the online surveys, go to this link for “Connecting to South Carolina’s Black River” at https://tinyurl.com/BlackRiverMap.