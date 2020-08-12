Katherine Marine Stevens Clowney, 1928-2020

Katherine Marie Stevens Clowney, 92, widow of Foster Durham Clowney, died Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Prince George Healthcare.
Mrs. Clowney was born April 26, 1928, in Florence, a daughter of the late Chester Burlington Stevens, Sr. and Caroline Houston Johnson Stevens. She moved to Georgetown in 1948. Mrs. Clowney was a member of Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church and the VFW Auxiliary Post #6444
In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Clowney was predeceased by a son, Foster Durham Clowney, Jr.; and a brother Chester Burlington Stevens, Jr.
Surviving are: her daughter, Nancy Clowney Young (Max) of Gilbert; a grandson, Ryan Stevens Young of Prosperity; a granddaughter Julia Katherine Huff (Larry) of Lexington; three great-grandchildren, Aurie Katherine Huff, Emary Elizabeth Huff and Samuel Max Young
She was the "Other Mother" to many of the Willowbank children through the years. A special thanks to Ernest Brunson and the staff of Thomas Cafe' for loving her and treating her like family. The sweet people of Georgetown cherished and assisted her in so many ways, which enabled her to remain independent and determined for most of her life. Thorny Saussy and Carl Lewis looked out for her and the staff of Prince George Healthcare cared for her the last two years.
Graveside services will be three o'clock Thursday, August 13, 2020, in Pennyroyal Memorial Gardens. Officiating will be the Rev. Ross Chellis.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial to: Duncan Memorial United Methodist Church 901 Highmarket St. Georgetown, SC 29440 or VFW Auxiliary Post 6444, 711 Church St, Georgetown, SC 29440.
The Georgetown Chapel of Mayer Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.