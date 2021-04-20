In wake of Chauvin conviction, Horry County police plans for potential protests a mystery

MYRTLE BEACH — As the trio of guilty verdicts were read just after 5 p.m. on April 20 in the Minnesota case of Derek Chauvin's killing of George Floyd, police departments in Georgetown and Horry counties were preparing for potential peaceful protests, although none had been publicly announced.

Chauvin, a former White police officer, was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter nearly a year after a video of Chauvin leaving his knee on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes sparked outrage around the world.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department, North Myrtle Beach Police Department and Conway Police Department did not respond to attempts to garner each department's plan on handling any potential protests throughout Myrtle Beach.

The Horry County Police Department and Horry County Government acknowledged The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach's questions, but declined to comment.

According to the Census, the city of Myrtle Beach is 15.2 percent Black, while Horry County is 13.4 percent Black. The county's population is just under 355,000.

In May of 2020, the city of Myrtle Beach declared a civil emergency in the fear of protests turning violent, The Post and Courier previously reported.

“Like our entire community, I have been burdened all week over the horrific and senseless death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. As a mother and grandmother, I’ve been grieving over the violence across our nation,” Mayor Brenda Bethune said on social media when the civil emergency was declared.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

“I don’t want my grandsons to grow up in a society where hatred and prejudice still prevails. Our country deserves better, our city deserves better, and our children deserve better,” she said. “Our Myrtle Beach Police Department shares in the anger that many in our community are feeling and we support people coming together to share their voices peacefully.”

Myrtle Beach Spokesperson Mark Kruea was not able to comment and asked that questions regarding the police department be directed to Cpl. Tom Vest, the MBPD spokesperson.

Meanwhile, Georgetown County Sheriff Carter Weaver said in a statement to The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach that his office and Georgetown Police Department are not aware of any planned peaceful protests at this time. Carter also said his office is trained and equipped to handle such events and will call upon other local and state agencies if needed.

“The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office monitors any and all events that have the potential for causing civil disorder,” Carter said.

When The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach asked Carter how he and the police department planned to balance honoring peoples’ First Amendment rights to protest publicly, specifically people of color, with the mission of public safety, Carter responded that there is no “balancing.”

“Peaceful protests can be protected by the First Amendment, so there is no ‘balancing’ as your news agency has suggested. Anything short of that which violates laws or ordinances will be dealt with accordingly,” Carter said.

Carter ended his statement by saying the Sheriff’s Office has a long history of respectfully serving its citizens, who are 31 percent Black according to Census data (of 63,000 total residents), and he hopes this established relationship will calm any disorder that may arise.