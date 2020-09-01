In memoriam: Love central to the lives of Laura Anderson, Nick Wall

Bye, mom, I love you!
Bye, Niiiiick, I love you!
Laura Anderson couldn’t leave a room, much less a loved one, without professing her affection.
“She had to let you know she loved you. You had to know,” her mother, Kimberly Wall, remembers, reflecting on her daughter’s loving spirit and quest for eternal happiness for all.
“She would never leave your presence and not say I love you,” her father, Adam Anderson, said, admittedly wanting to hear Laura’s voice again, fighting back tears as memories continued to flood out of him, surrounded by the blended Wall and Anderson families at the Wall’s family home in Andrews, S.C.
Laura’s presence can be felt in every corner of the home, as she was notorious for leaving hand-written notes for all of her loved ones — some in plain sight, some hidden to be found later.
• • •
Laura loves you to the moon and forever/always. Love, Laura Ashlee Anderson
This note was tucked away in Kimberly’s armoire, a treasure that the mother to seven will hold on to tightly.
It’s a memory amid tragedy that will allow her to continue to be the teacher that Laura grew to admire and aspire to be; it’s a reminder of the love that she shared with Nick Wall.
She lost them both on Aug. 24 in a double homicide outside of Laura’s recently purchased Georgetown home — one destined to have plenty of sticky love notes and late-night laughter.
• • •
When you feel . . . mad . . . try to calm down.
When you feel . . . sad . . . think happy things.
When you feel . . . frustrated . . . tell someone.
When you feel . . . confused . . . ask questions.
Laura’s empathetic nature extended to her youngest brother, Alex, who has experienced more life than most 7-year-olds.
At 20 months, Nick was faced with a life-altering decision — take in his sister’s 20-month-old, or watch him be put into foster care.
Already eight years removed from either of their last children, Kimberly and Nick decided to "start over and do right thing.”
Six years later, Alex has six older siblings — four Andersons (Nicholas, Travis, Laura and Jenna), two Walls (Spencer and Harrison).
Laura’s note still hangs in Alex’s room, where he is reminded daily that there is always a path to happiness, courtesy of his oldest sister.
It was Laura’s way of providing an embrace, even if she wasn’t present.
“She was always the hugger. Hug, hug, hug. She wanted to share that affection, from the time that she was little,” Kimberly recalls.
• • •
I want to be like Laura.
And so did everyone else — a beautiful, fun-loving person, inside and out.
And it came naturally, as the 21-year-old preferred to roll out of bed, put her hair up in a bun and get started with her day.
Instead of a fancy car or expensive threads, she preferred time on the river with Adam or a friend such as Katie Damon, who professed her quest to be just like the girl that was 12 years her junior.
“My goodness, her beauty and smile are much to be envied. But her pretty, sweet, extra-large heart is what I am in awe of. She was happy, and curious, and loving, and loyal,” Damon wrote, words that were shared by Adam in the hours following Laura’s sudden departure.
Laura preferred Friends, Seinfeld and Two and a Half Men to the latest reality shows.
Many times, Adam would look at his daughter and think that she had been born in the wrong generation. A needed throwback, if you ask him.
Laura’s fun-loving nature wasn’t lackadaisical, it came by design.
She didn’t reject change, nor ideas — trying her hand at everything from volleyball to softball to beauty pageants to beautician school.
She was good; she was successful; she could have chosen any of these paths.
But none of them were her path, even if she didn’t know that initially.
Not the biggest fan of high school, she graduated from South Carolina Connections Academy a year early, looking to take on the world as a newly minted 17-year-old.
Beautician school would follow — but her maturity hadn’t quite, well, matured.
But Laura wasn’t deterred, she believed that her path would show itself when it was ready.
And when it did, she’d own it.
“She would get something in her head and just say, ‘I’m going to do this.’ She always figured out a way to pull it off,” Adam said.
On paper, Laura’s next move might look unorthodox to an outsider — but that’s why Laura wouldn’t allow anyone to live her life.
She joined Adam at the Anderson Body Shop, running the office and keeping things organized. It took a lot of patience to deal with Adam’s high expectations, but there was no one better fit considering Laura had grown up in the shop.
She even had a scar to prove it.
As a youngster, in trying to help her dad complete a job, she nuzzled her way to her dad’s arm level, only to be hit in the head by a drill.
“She went around saying, ‘My daddy hit me with the drill.’ We obviously had to explain what happened,” Kimberly quipped.
Laura found a win-win with the auto shop arrangement — spending time with her dad, but also saving funds for her next two, life-altering adventures.
She had fallen in love — with teaching.
For years, she had watched her mother impact children as a 5th grade teacher at Georgetown Elementary, as well as a Sunday School teacher at the family’s church, Gourdines Chapel.
“I want to be a teacher, just like my mama,” she’d tell everyone within earshot.
And with that grown-up decision, she wanted to take on adulthood as a homeowner.
A new direction, from a new location.
At 21, maturity had finally caught up to her, and she was wearing it with pride.
As she prepared to start at Western Governors University on Sept. 1, chasing an Early Education degree in hopes of teaching second-graders — the same age as Alex — she also purchased a lot directly across from the Anderson Body Shop to start her new life, complete with her new puppy, Harlee, in tow.
“She didn’t want any help. She wanted to make the house payments. She wanted to pay for school,” Kimberly said, finding ways beyond money to stay involved with Laura’s new direction, albeit shopping for new flooring for Laura’s new digs or helping with Laura’s lessons plans after she took over her mom’s Sunday School class.
Home wasn’t just the physical walls that sat at her new property, it was ultimately about the family that would grow within it that meant more to Laura.
And Nick was all about helping that dream come true — as family wasn’t about blood for the Georgetown native, it was about action and compassion, something that he had in spades.
• • •
Every morning, Nick would wait on me to wake up so he could put his arm around me or grab my hand.
Nick couldn’t meet a stranger.
Kimberly felt bad for waitresses at local dives they’d frequent, especially with Nick’s sense of humor. What was funny to him didn’t exactly come across that way to others — until you got to know him.
Then, your side might split.
When Kimberly was readying herself for life at Georgetown Elementary, she headed to Ball and Que Restaurant with a few co-workers.
In walks Nick, comes over to her table and straight faced says, “I’m going to buy ya’ll’s lunch, because it’s hard for her to make friends.”
Zing! And Kimberly fell just a bit more in love with the man.
The way they’d “cut up” wasn’t lost on Laura, she was happy to see her mom smile.
“She loved Nick because he loved me.”
While entering his marriage with Kimberly with two children of his own, the idea of adding four more wasn’t overwhelming, it was welcomed.
“He really won me over. He was a good guy; a damned good guy. He loved his family, he loved his children. He treated my kids like they were his own,” Adam said, wanting to have just one more conversation with Nick to let him know how much he appreciated him.
His goal wasn’t to replace Adam, he simply wanted to be Nick.
Whether that was as a man in the stands as Adam and Kimberly tended to Jenna during Buddy Ball, a league designed to help those with special needs enjoy the game of baseball.
It was also Nick’s goal to bring the families together when he started 1st Choice Fencing, working alongside Nicholas (Adam and Kimberly’s first born) and Spencer (Nick’s first born). Two weeks ago, Harrison (Nick’s youngest) joined the squad.
It was a family legacy, Nick’s way of providing a path for all of his boys.
And to show them all the value of hard work.
“He was always telling me how much harder he had it as a kid,” offered Spencer, 21.
Nick spent his early childhood days crawling into tight spaces to help his father’s thriving Georgetown extermination business.
With work and school taking up much of his time as a child, he grew fond of both surfing and fishing, seemingly learning how to listen from the ocean, which came in handy for Laura.
She would use her stepdad as a sounding board, and he would just simply tune into her channel.
“He would listen to her vent, no matter what it was about, who it was about, whatever. He would offer support, but he would never tell her what to do. He wanted to be a positive person, and she loved him and she looked up to him. She called on him,” Kimberly said.
With gigs at International Paper, Coastal Structures and survey work for the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge in Charleston preceding his fencing company, Nick ultimately put his mouth where his heart was.
With his family.
He wanted to watch his boys play ball on the weekends; he wanted to be able to help build a porch at Laura’s new home; and he wanted to love the woman of his dreams all that he could.
In that, Laura and Nick were the perfect match, leaving behind the ultimate gift.
Love.