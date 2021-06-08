Humes, McInnis, Winley win Georgetown city council Democratic primary

GEORGETOWN — Tupelo Humes, Ronald McInnis and Dennzon Winley won the Georgetown City Council Democratic Primary, knocking Lee Padgett and Sheldon Butts out of the race on June 8.
"The hard work is only beginning," said Winley, the 26-year-old political newcomer.
The three Democrats who won the primary will join two Republicans in vying for three at-large seats in November. The three top vote-getters in the fall will join the city council.
The Republicans are not holding a primary because there are only two GOP candidates running — incumbent Jonathan Angner and Jimmy Morris.
McInnis, the highest vote getter at 590 votes, said he thinks his previous run against Angner in March, albeit a loss, was enough to get his name on the map for voters.
Humes, a council incumbent, credited his primary win to his trustworthiness and loyalty to the people as a councilmember.