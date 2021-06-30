How Georgetown County played an oversized role in creating the United States

EDITOR’S NOTE: Tommy Howard, retired editor of the Georgetown Times and its sister publications, is currently a freelance journalist for the paper. As many other parents and grandparents have done, he’s helped with homeschooling for his grandson Hayden Howard. A fall and broken shoulder in October meant a change in some plans for the “History with Hayden” series of articles, but here’s another look at some South Carolina history.
GEORGETOWN — Coming up on Sunday, July 4, Americans will celebrate the 245th anniversary of the United States of America.
Most of us know that factoid, but the major connections that Georgetown County, South Carolina has to the founding of America are likely not so well known.
Many people may be aware that Thomas Lynch, Jr. was one of the signers of the Declaration of Independence. He was born at Hopsewee Plantation on August 5, 1749, in a house built by his father Thomas Lynch, Sr.
Another interesting fact is that there was an older Thomas Lynch. He is now often called Thomas Lynch I, even though he never used that enumeration for himself.
In his book, “A History of Georgetown County, South Carolina,” USC Professor George C. Rogers, Jr. wrote that as the colonies dealt with the stirrings of liberty and resentment against rule from England without representation, the planters became quite influential.
Among the most influential, Rogers wrote, Thomas Lynch Sr. stood out. He served with many other wealthy and influential men in that era, including members of the Allston, Horry and Trapier families who “dominated Georgetown politics.”
Lynch Sr. served in the colonial assembly and in various congresses leading up to the break with England.
He was in New York and later Philadelphia as a delegate to the Continental Congress as that group of colonial representatives established the Army and the Navy. He played a key role in convincing other members of the Continental Congress to name George Washington the commander-in-chief of the Continental Army.
When the Battle of Sullivan’s Island was fought and won on June 28, 1776, it was the first significant victory over the British forces. Prior to that engagement, Lynch Sr. had had a stroke. He was still in Philadelphia.
Thomas Lynch Jr. was in the South Carolina militia, serving as a captain in the First South Carolina Regiment. He had contracted “bilious fever” that was likely caused by malaria. He continued to be ill for some time. He asked his commanding officer, Col. Christopher Gadsden, for permission to go to Philadelphia. At first he was denied, but after the South Carolina General Assembly appointed Lynch Jr. as a delegate to the Continental Congress he was able to go to Philadelphia to be with his father and represent South Carolina.
When the Declaration of Independence was signed, Lynch Sr. was too ill to be present. Lynch Jr. signed the document, and the delegates left a blank space among the South Carolina signatures for Lynch Sr., out of respect for him.
Not too long after the signing, Lynch father and son left to return to South Carolina. On the way, Lynch Sr. had another stroke in Annapolis, Md. He died in December 1776 and was buried there. Lynch Jr. continued on to South Carolina. The effects of malaria stayed with him. On the advice of his physician, he and his wife left South Carolina to travel to the West Indies and then planned to go to France for his health. The ship and all passengers were lost at sea.
Thomas Lynch Jr. was named to the South Carolina Hall of Fame in 1976, the Bicentennial year of the United States. Thomas Lynch Sr. was also inducted there in 2012.
Hopsewee house tour
In light of the historic significance of both Lynches, my grandson Hayden Howard and I decided to take the tour of Hopsewee house in early June. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the house and Tea Room cottage had been closed to the public. They reopened in early May 2021.
Leading the hour-long house tour that day was Bambi Bullard. She spent 15 years in the Marine Corps before retiring.
About a dozen people met Bullard on the porch of the house. Like most of the colonial-era and antebellum plantation houses, the front door faced the river — in this case, the North Santee River — about a dozen miles south of Georgetown, off U.S. 17.
She spoke briefly with the group on the back porch and then everyone went inside. While the day wasn’t too hot, it was nice to experience the air conditioning that the Lynch family didn’t have when the house was built around 1735-1740.
She noted that the house and grounds have just had a few families as owners: Lynch, then Hume, Lucas, International Paper Co., Jim and Helen Maynard and now Frank and Raejean Beattie.
When Jim Maynard owned the house, he was able to get it listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
As she led the group through the house room by room, Bullard pointed out many aspects of the house.
In the dining room, the windows are made with “9 over 9” panes. Despite being about 280 years old, 80 percent of the glass is the original glass. Many of the panes have a distinctive “wavy” appearance as you look outside.
The men of the Revolution are viewed as Patriots today. To King George III and his government, however, “these gentlemen were in effect traitors,” Bullard said.
Thomas Lynch Jr. and the other signers pledged “their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor.” They knew full well that they were subject to capture and possible execution, but they signed the Declaration of Independence anyway.
On the grounds of the plantation house there is a slave cabin remaining and one other building from antebellum days.
Long after the Civil War was over, Bullard said, some of the former slaves and then their descendants lived in some of the cabins. In fact, she said, “1947 was the last year the slave cabins were occupied.”
In various rooms of the house are portraits of some of the people who owned or lived in the house. They include portraits of both Frank and Raejean Beattie. He is a member of both the Sons of the American Revolution and the Sons of Confederate Veterans. She is a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
In the cellar of the plantation house, visitors get to see old papers, maps, portraits, tools and other implements.
One of those reflected a long-ago effort to get the rice grains out of their husks. There are a couple of European threshing sleds whose style goes back to the 1600s. In Europe, they were used to separate the wheat from the chaff. The plantation owners had them tried out for the rice crop.
“It didn’t work with rice,” Bullard said. The sleds were too heavy and caused too much damage to the rice grains.
Along with storage for an array of artifacts, tools and memorabilia, Bullard said, a part of the storage cellar served as a special room for the teen-aged Cassie Maynard (now Smith). “This was the Georgetown High School teenager’s hangout,” Bullard said. She pointed out signs the then-teenage girl wrote on a door advising adults to keep out. They were too old, apparently, for the teens to want the parents to come into the room.
South Carolina Hall of Fame
As mentioned above, both Thomas Lynch Sr. and Thomas Lynch Jr. are recognized as members of the South Carolina Hall of Fame. That facility is within the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 21st Avenue North and Oak Street, Myrtle Beach.
You may visit in person or read and view brief information about the people who have been named to the S.C. Hall of Fame over the past 20 years or so. There are close to 20 inductees who have a direct tie to Georgetown County.
The Lynches’ information may be found at this link: http://www.theofficialschalloffame.com/inducteesh-m.html
More to the story
The Beatties have brought in two assistant directors of the property. Both Augusta Couch and Jonah Stephens have experience at other locations where they’ve helped tell stories of historic places, helped put on special events and military reenactments or living history portrayals.
We’ll have another article about some of the future plans for Hopsewee that will add more historic and cultural programming to what’s already offered.
In addition to the house and grounds, visitors are welcome to go into the former slave cabin. Several days a week, half-hour Gullah tours are available. The guided house tour, Gullah tour and sweetgrass basket weaving workshops are all available. They may be booked in advance, or you may sign up onsite if space is available.
Before or after a tour, or just for a meal or an English tea service, the River Oak Cottage Tearoom is available.
You may find out details about the various tours, dining or having a special event by visiting the website: https://hopsewee.com.