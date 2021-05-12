Horry, Georgetown schools adjust COVID-19 protocols in light of Gov. McMaster order

In light of Gov. Henry McMaster's orders to immediately end local mask mandates and allow parents to decline school mask requirements, Grand Strand public schools are having to adjust their protocols.

McMaster's order directed DHEC to make a waiver form for parents to fill out if they want to opt-out of any face covering requirements in schools.

The South Carolina Department of Education said McMaster does not have legal grounds to remove school districts mandates, though as of May 12, SCDOE rescinded their face covering policy, except on school buses, which is required by the federal government.

"The Governor thoroughly understands the rule of law and surely recognizes this but has been successful in his mission of circumventing public health guidance by inciting hysteria and sowing division in the waning days of the school year," said Ryan Brown, spokesperson for the state's Department of Education through a prepared statement.

Before SCDOE rescinded their mask ordinance in school buildings, Horry County and Georgetown school districts told The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach they will require students to wear masks within school buildings and buses as the department had required.

The Post and Courier Myrtle Beach was not able to immediately confirm how the latest SCDOE change will affect the department's current plans.

McMaster cited the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines as reason to end local mask mandates and introduce the opt-out form.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

Vaccine skepticism runs high in South Carolina, and public health leaders are concerned about reaching herd immunity. Seventy percent of the population needs to be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity, according to Johns Hopkins University.

About 35 percent of South Carolinians ages 15 and up have completed their vaccination process, while 44 percent have received at least one shot.

Children younger than 16 haven’t been eligible to get a shot but should be soon. On May 10, the Food and Drug Administration authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 12 to 15.

While the city of Myrtle Beach does not have a mask mandate in place, they do require masks in government buildings. Spokesperson Mark Kruea said Myrtle Beach will adjust their guidance to follow Department of Health and Environmental Control.

Since April of 2020, DHEC has recommend the use of face coverings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Georgetown County no longer has a mask mandate in place, but the city of Georgetown recently renewed its mask mandate until July 30 or until the governor’s state of emergency ends.

Georgetown Mayor Brendon Barber said while he has not had time to speak with the city attorney or administrator, the governor's order supersedes his order and he will respect it.