Horry, Georgetown counties take wait-and-see approach after McMaster's comments about school reopenings

While South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster called upon the state’s public school districts to reopen schools for in-person instruction in addition to virtual instruction for the fall in a Wednesday press conference, both Horry County and Georgetown County school officials are wary of rushing into final decisions at this stage.
McMaster said districts should still offer virtual instruction for families that don't feel quite comfortable sending their children to school, but asked Molly Spearman, SC Education Superintendent, not to approve any district plans that do not include the choice of either solution.
“We’re working for our children. We are giving parents a choice of virtual or face to face instruction” Gov. McMaster said. “We need to take every step to make sure our children are back in the classroom. We must do it safety, must do it carefully, but we must do it.”
Georgetown County school board members met Tuesday and proposed a calendar plan for reopening schools on Sept. 8, which Horry County already has done with a late-night vote on Monday by its school board.
Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson, speaking only for himself, said he and his board will continue to look at public health data when deciding if it safe for students to return. He reiterated he wants to send kids back to school but will only do so if it is safe.
“I have promised the parents of our county’s children that I am ready to send our students back to school for face-to-face instruction as soon as it is safe to do so,” Richardson wrote. “I intend to recommend to our board that we continue to follow DHEC’s guidance when we meet on Aug. 3 to vote on the district’s re-opening plan.”
Horry County School Board Member Janice Morreale said she doesn’t like the governor mandating school boards do one thing or another. Each county is different she said, and it should be up to each school board to do what is best come September.
“You’re asking teachers to go into a precarious situation with a lot of unknowns,” she said. “This is becoming a political issue that puts our kids and staff in the middle.”
Morreale believes if the governor mandated masks, there is a much better chance schools could go back fully come September. She said some sort of hybrid model will likely be needed due to required social distancing that will reduce class sizes without an increase in teachers.
Until then, she believes the school board must be responsive to the needs of the community and potentially look at in-person and virtual hybrid models to accommodate all the students.
HCS School Board member David Cox said a survey sent out showed that 70 percent of local parents favor the hybrid approach of some in-person learning supplemented by virtual schooling.
“We were elected to represent our constituents; if this is what the majority want, this is what we should do. However, we also offer an option of 100% virtual schooling if the parents feel more comfortable doing so,” Cox said.
Meanwhile, many Georgetown County board members have said that they do want to open schools, but are worried about the safety for both the students and staff, especially considering that Georgetown has been a high-risk area for coronavirus.
“I think we need to reevaluate that before we take our kids back into the schools. If it's not safe, then we don't need to take them back," Randy Walker, Georgetown County School board member said.
Since mid-March, more than 10,000 students in SC have been learning virtually as schools closed their doors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, although not everyone has been able to utilize digital avenues for learning.
Walker said that they have begun bringing Wi-Fi buses in communities with low broadband access and letting students use them for learning purposes.
McMaster also addressed the gaps in broadband access across the state, with the rural areas of Georgetown County featuring some areas that do not have a stable connection in order to learn online.
“We cannot restrict learning to participate in virtual learning when a lot of kids don’t have internet access in rural areas. We are working diligently to extend broadband around the state,” McMaster said.
In Georgetown County, Superintendent Keith Price says that he is doing his utmost best in addressing the limited broadband access issue in the community.
The deadline is July 17 for school districts to send a plans to the state.