Hope abounds: COVID-19 vaccine provides shot in the arm for Horry, Georgetown counties

CONWAY — Tucked away in a conference room on the second floor of the Conway Medical Center, Dr. Stephen T. Brady initially joked that he wasn’t going to look as Jennifer VanAernem stuck a needle in his left arm — representing the first FDA-authorized Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doled out in Horry County and across South Carolina on Monday afternoon.
But Dr. Brady didn’t take his eyes off his arm — that needle represented history and, more importantly, hope.
“People have pandemic fatigue, isolation fatigue, plus it is incredibly emotional for families to make the decision not to be together during the holidays,” Dr. Brady said. “The only problem is that you have to realize that not being together for this holiday may mean that you have many more in the future with those relatives to be with.
“The hope is that this will come in and it will get down to being like the regular flu and we can get out together. We can travel together. We can see world. We can be part of the universe again. And realize that we have overcome this once again.”
The 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine came via UPS at 8:15 a.m. Monday morning, with CMC scurrying to have five members of its medical team get the first doses amid a small crowd of media and hospital brass, with eyes smiling throughout the room.
The vaccine is secured in a brand-new $15,000 freezer that keeps it at -77 Celsius. Robert Gajewski, CMC’s director of pharmaceutical services, wore thick blue gloves as he took out a box to showcase how it is stored. It can be out in the open for no more than five minutes.
To Angela Williford, CMC’s vice president of quality, the tiny vial represents something huge — a path to normalcy.
“We all see this as a lifeline for all of us to getting our lives back. I don’t know whether it is the end of the beginning, or the beginning of the end, but it’s extremely exciting,” Williford said. “We are so grateful that science has provided this to us and that we have a way to protect our employees and our medical staff members, and eventually, all of us from this awful disease.”
Some 48 hours later, history was made in Murrells Inlet, with Ashley Griffith etching her name into the annals of Georgetown County history.
The Tidelands Health registered nurse barely winced as she was injected with the Pfizer vaccine, moments later admitting that it hadn’t set in yet that she will evermore be the first person in the county to get the shot that carries with it immense hope for medical personnel and the community alike.
“I’ve seen what this virus can do, firsthand, and I’m just ready for it to go away,” Griffith said. “I think it is so important to get vaccinated because there are so many people that are carrying it around and don’t even realize it, but then I see the people that it is affecting in the ICU — it is so important to get vaccinated, so we can all get immunity and have this pandemic end, or at least dwindle. It’s been a very long few months.”
A dozen Tidelands Health staffers lined up to get the first doses of the vaccine at the Waccamaw Community Hospital, with the facility receiving its first shipment early Wednesday morning after watching other hospitals across the state get started with the vaccination process as early as Monday.
Dr. Gerald Harmon admitted having a bit of patience as the shipments made their way to Murrells Inlet was a bit tough.
“Waiting is not really in my DNA ... if I see an opportunity to interact or do something, I will do that,” Harmon said. “Waiting is difficult for me, it’s difficult for my colleagues. You see a need, you want to address it now.”
Gayle Resetar, chief operating officer at Tidelands Health, said that more than 700 staff members had signed up to be vaccinated prior to the first dose even being doled out, with priority being given to those who deal directly with COVID-19 inpatients.
Tidelands is not requiring staffers to get the vaccine — neither is CMC — although it does hope that word of mouth among colleagues will settle any concerns that staffers have over the vaccine’s potential side effects.
Between their hospital facilities in Murrells Inlet and Georgetown, Tidelands has 1,475 doses of the vaccine, all stored in ultra-cold freezers on hospital grounds with around-the-clock monitoring — a prerequisite to receiving the vaccine.
Resetar indicated that while the vaccine will eventually travel to some of its other outlets, storing it at the hospitals allowed Tidelands to pay special attention to not wasting any dosage due to improper handling.
“At the very beginning of this, no one wants to come up with a circumstance where anyone has wasted the vaccine. This is gold now. This is pretty precious,” Resetar said.
While it was time for celebration at both CMC and Tidelands, Williford also was adamant about providing a reality check — the battle against COVID-19 is nowhere near over, and, according to Williford, the only way to truly combat the virus is the continued use of masks and social distancing.
Willford said the lack of statewide and countywide mask mandates has made the jobs of medical workers and facilities much more difficult.
“We’ve been begging the county, and the local cities, and the state, and the governor, to institute mask mandates since the very beginning of this,” Williford said. “Masks are the only protection that we have right now. It would certainly help if the government would help us keep people safe and keep our hospital beds free for those that would need them otherwise.”
Tidelands cardiologist Victor Diaz-Gonzalez was second in line Wednesday, and exhaustively read materials covering the science behind the Pfizer vaccine. He said he came away satisfied and excited to lead by example, with his colleagues and the community.
And Diaz-Gonzalez admitted that getting the vaccine provided a personal deep breath, of sorts.
“It gives me a little more self-confidence that I’m going to be developing immunity, hopefully in the next 10 days,” Diaz-Gonzalez said. “I don’t think it’s going to change the issues of wearing a mask or protective personal equipment or social distancing until we get large volumes vaccinated.”
Dr. Simone Maybin, the third CMC staffer to get the vaccine, feels that by participating in the first round of administering the vaccine, she and other medical personnel will be armed with more information to help combat false information.
“The No. 1 thing people are worried about, is there enough information out there to make an informed decision,” said Dr. Maybin. “We have new treatments in medicine every day for what I do.”
At both hospitals, the arrival of the vaccine brought upon a different vibe for staffers, noticeably upbeat, with nurses pulling out their phones to take video of Monday’s activity at CMC and doctors hanging out in the cafeteria at Tidelands to witness history.
And while “life is not going to change for those that get vaccinated,” it wasn’t lost on Williford that history was made on the second floor of Conway Medical Center on Monday.
“We are still smack-dab in the middle of this . . . but at least there is hope now,” she said.
Just a few miles down the road, Harmon concurred, indicating that it was finally time to flip the script on COVID-19.
“This is the first chance we get to go on offense,” Harmon said.