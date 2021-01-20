History for Sale: Gorgeous Brickman home hits market in Georgetown's Historic District

GEORGETOWN — Do you remember when you found ‘the one?’

Whether it was your spouse, that vehicle you always dreamed about or maybe even that dream vacation, there’s an uncontrollable sensation where your jaw drops, your eyes get bigger and you stare with admiration. Now, I’m not one who is much for material things, but this house at 116 Saint James St. in Georgetown, may, in fact, be my "one."

More than a century old, this absolutely gorgeous property known as the F.M. Brickman home is an absolute gem in the Historic District of Georgetown. Its curb appeal shows off its timeless architecture with slim white pillars, a gorgeous durable stone structure and an elegant wooden front door with a beveled-glass half panel. The spacious covered front porch is an added bonus for entertaining guests.

Open the front door and you’ll be greeted with the classic stained-wood staircase that leads to the upstairs. The covings accent the detailed ceilings beautifully and two stained-glass panes line doorways to the left and right of the foyer.

The spacious dining area allows for an eight-seat dinner table and two China cabinets, with ceiling-to-floor drapery that welcomes a generous amount of sunlight. An added dining area features a six-person seating area with extra cabinetry. The home features a beautiful sitting area, again, with ceiling-to-floor drapery for the windows that surround and illuminate the room.

The kitchen has a turn-of-the-century layout with a gas stove and hood, small breakfast table and a simple one-basin sink. The cabinet space is modest and stretches into a second kitchen area, which also features a smaller single-basin sink.

The Carolina room is among the most relaxing I’ve seen on the market in the last half year. Surrounded by windows, this welcoming room is inviting and would be the perfect setting for a good Saturday afternoon book or a grand gathering of friends.

The master bedroom is spacious and features four windows and a simple, yet classic hanging ceiling light.

The three-bedroom, three-bath, 3,100-square-foot home is listed for $995,000 by Peace Sotheby’s.

The master bath is small, and presumably kept to its original design. The standup shower, stool and single-basin sink are surrounded by modern fixtures that make it functional and quaint.

Step out to the second-floor balcony and be absolutely mesmerized by the view of the beautiful Historic District alongside the towering tree in the front yard covered in Spanish moss.

There are so many smaller rooms that add such charm to this beautiful home.

Like many properties before, the backyard stole my heart. The brick patio and perfectly landscaped yard provides a whole new appreciation for this property. The covered brick, screened-in patio is an added gift at this home. But don’t think the treats end there. The outdoor brick fireplace gives this property a unique touch for any homebuyer who loves their outdoors.

The yard extends even further to include a grass area and a mother-in-law suite.

I’m not much of a gambler, but I’ve been playing some of the big jackpot lottery games recently. And if I win, you’ll all know my new address: 116 Saint James St. in Georgetown. Just don’t tell my mother-in-law about the suite.

To view more about the property, log on to https://tinyurl.com/116SaintJames.

Do you have a unique property in Horry or Georgetown County with some history to share? Send a photo along with a brief history and your contact information to jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.