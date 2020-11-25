History for Sale: Georgetown gem opens to rice fields of the Black River

GEORGETOWN — A beautiful brick home with an accompanying brick walkway that takes you through a partially shaded backyard with camellias and azaleas surrounding you as you walk to the gorgeous view of rice fields on the Black River.
Sound like the start of a romance movie? Well, it should. It’s hard not to fall in love with this 55-year-old beauty at 295 Freeman Drive in Georgetown. Perched on a high bluff, its original owners have kept the home, both inside and especially outside with incredibly-maintained landscaping, in beautiful condition.
The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath home features formal living and dining rooms, a den with nearly floor-to-ceiling glass doors and a fireplace, a kitchen with wide cabinets and ample cabinet space, and a separate breakfast room. Natural light brightens the property in nearly every room and provides gorgeous views of the longest State Scenic River in South Carolina. The master bedroom features a three-pane window frame, and the master bath has a his-and-her sink, a small window (don’t worry, you’ll still have privacy), and modern shower fixtures.
The two other bedrooms are rather large and can accommodate a decent amount of furniture.
Both the dining area and the breakfast room are well-lit and have a tremendous amount of space. The breakfast room walks down to a den large enough for entertaining.
The second full bath could use an updating.
The outside is simply breathtaking. The winding brick walkway leads you to a double-deck dock on the river.
Purchasing this $599,000 home also nets you a little more than 2 acres of wooded land across the street. A 30-by-50-foot storage shed is also tucked in the wooded area and included with the sale. The home also includes an attached two-car garage.
The property is being shown by Carol Jayroe of Peace Sotheby’s International Realty. The listing, with additional photos, can be viewed at https://tinyurl.com/FreemanDrive.
There’s a piece of serenity and charm on Freeman Drive and this property is it. Don’t just fall for its curb appeal or the fact that its large backyard opens to the Black River. There’s a nice blend of classic Southern charm and modern amenities that this one-owner home provides.
Do you have a unique property in Horry or Georgetown County with some history to share? Send a photo along with a brief history and your contact information to jrodriguez@postandcourier.com.