History for Sale: Colonial Revival hits market in Historic Georgetown

GEORGETOWN — Sometimes a long, beautiful life calls for a little facelift.

Such was the case for the beautiful LaBruce home in historic Georgetown.

The LaBruce name has a rich history in the Georgetown area, and now someone can own a piece of that history at 1127 Highmarket Street, which was built in 1938.

This Colonial Revival starts with curb appeal that features a wraparound second-story porch. According to its listing, being shown by Kevin Jayroe of Reside Realty in Pawleys Island, it was owned by one family since the late 1930s until it was sold in 2019. After extensive renovations in 2019 and this year to restore it "back to its glory," it's back on the market.

Enter the eye-catching red front door, visitors are welcomed by restored oak floors in the sun-filled formal living and dining rooms, both with fireplaces.

"The original butlers pantry has been restored with true brick pavers that cover the pantry and the kitchen floors," the listing states.

The home's galley kitchen has newer Stainless steel appliances, new cabinetry, white quartz countertops, a farm sink, and charming subway tile.

Sign up for our Myrtle Beach weekly update newsletter. Sign up for weekly roundups of our top stories, news and culture from the Myrtle Beach area. This newsletter is hand-curated by a member of our Myrtle Beach news staff. Email

Sign Up!

On the first floor, enjoy a large family room with sunporch, full bath with subway tile and marble. The gracious room features a third fireplace with ballast brick surround.

The second floor features three bedrooms that are filled with beautiful natural light. The pine floors have also been restored. The second floor also has two full baths and a laundry closet.

Beautiful, established azaleas line the property with boxwood, ivy, fern, hydrangea, oak, and dogwood welcoming guests into a charming space for outdoor entertaining.

The property features a brick-floored front porch and a grill on the back deck.

Check out the listing at https://tinyurl.com/1127Highmarket.

The LaBruce home is a little more than a mile away from Winyah Bay. Own a piece of history with this beautiful Colonial Revival.