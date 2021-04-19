Historic Pawleys Island beachfront home on the market for $4.25M

PAWLEYS ISLAND — This LaBruce family home, built on 10 acres of beach land in 1858, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Officially known as the LaBruce/Lemon house, this six-bedroom, six-bath home spans 4,900 square feet and is listed by the Litchfield Company for $4.25 million.

The LaBruce family were successful rice planters, and two small buildings on the property were used as "slave cabins," according to a plaque on the property.

The cabins have weathered wooden siding and are built a few feet off the ground. Both have wooden porches leading to the residences.

The property was "of integral importance in establishing the Historic District of Pawleys Island," according to the listing.

The perimeter of the 1.04-acre property at 546 Myrtle Avenue is blanketed with beautiful live oak and myrtle trees that ensure privacy of the homeowners. The land is bordered by more than 1.4 acres of marsh on Pawleys Island Creek.

The home is hugged by a wraparound porch, giving those who love nature a wonderful place for rest and enjoyment. Seating on the porch is abundant, with built-in benches and rocking chairs everywhere you look. The porch is accented with exposed beams that hold up the aged roof.

A wooden deck leads the homeowners out to the beach, similar to beach homes in Brunswick County, NC.

The living room is quaint and simple — exposed, yet painted, beams across the ceiling. The living area also includes a fireplace.

The dining area is illuminated by natural light. There's additional dining in an enclosed porch-like room. The open-area summer kitchen has painted, exposed beams, and floor-level cabinets.

The master bedroom provides a stark contrast to the rest of the home. The dark wood on the walls, floor and ceiling showcase the preservation efforts of the owners through the years. The upstairs bedrooms have slanted ceilings with windows installed near the peak of the house.

Two more spacious bedrooms with nice wooden floors are also in the home.

Calhoun Lemon bought the property in 1952, which is why the property is called the LaBruce/Lemon home.