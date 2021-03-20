Study recommends widening Highway 17 to 6 lanes from Georgetown to Myrtle Beach

GEORGETOWN COUNTY — On April 1, the Grand Strand Area Transportation Study will be hosting a virtual public hearing about its Highway 17 study, which breaks down recommendations that include widening the heavily trafficked roadway.
This public hearing will allow residents to comment on the recommended plans of the study before it is presented to Georgetown County Council in mid-May.
In a 2003 study of Highway 17, residents of Horry and Georgetown counties agreed that they wanted to avoid widening the road at all costs.
Mark Hoeweler with planning and transportation at Waccamaw Regional Council of Government's said even back then, the study showed this would be nearly impossible to avoid.
Now, nearly 20 years later, the updated GSATS strongly recommends widening Highway 17 to at least six lanes from Bellamy Avenue north to Myrtle Beach.
"What this would be would be just organizing what's there, and maybe adding some pieces in and doing away with the two-way left turn," Hoeweler said.
This study is one of two conducted on Highway 17 in the last year, the other funded by Georgetown County and focused on land use along the road.
A first draft of this companion corridor study was completed in November, planning director Holly Richardson said, and gives recommendations on what projects to begin and prioritize, and how to organize them. Top projects include creating bike paths connections to the highway, encouraging the preservation of McKenzie Beach and enhance tree protection laws.
A tree ordinance to enhance protection laws was going to be the first project discussed at planning commission March 18, but was deferred until April's meeting due to severe weather.
This ordinance would regulate how many and what kinds trees can be torn down for new development, and set rules on how many and what kinds of trees must be planted if a certain amount are torn down, Richardson said.
"When a new development comes in and they plant new trees, we are happy to see that, but it does take those trees a good long time to get to the canopy and the coverage of the trees that may have been taken out," Richardson said. "We're trying to make the saving of the trees a priority."
Ordinances such as this one, Richardson said, must go through Georgetown County Planning Commission, as well as three readings and a vote from Georgetown County Council before being enacted.
Much is subject to change in the plans at these readings, with some projects taking longer than others, potentially backed up by adjustments and reworkings, Richardson said.